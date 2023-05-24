When someone chooses boxing as their sport, right hooks and left crosses are expected as normal action and protocol. Anyone engaging in bicycling, however, is rationally and highly motivated to avoid them.

Right hooks are known by most bicyclists; a situation where a car passes them on their left and then cuts directly across their path at an intersection, driveway, etc. Having no time to react, the collision is one of the bicyclist slamming into the right side of the vehicle, often at full speed. While there’s a lot more near misses than actual contact, it’s still an unnerving experience to say the least. While probably the most common type of car-bike collision, the right hooks are easily avoided by an educated cyclist. A quick shoulder check as you’re about a hundred feet from intersections lets you know if a car will arrive about or just before you. Avoiding conflict is basically a matter of slowing down for a bit so that driver will arrive, and possibly turn right, a few car lengths in front of you. If there’s a line of cars approaching and you have safe space to so, signal and move left into the lane; that will hold any of the cars from turning in front of you and only cause them to slow for a few seconds as you safely clear the intersection.

Unfortunately, Montana cyclists and drivers are habituated to act at in a way likely to generate right hooks. Consider the below diagram.

It’s two standard lane markings, R3-6R, shown side-by-side, allowing vehicles to pass straight through an intersection or making a right turn. Obviously, you’ll never see this pairing in reality. The left lane marking allows vehicles to make a right turn across the right lane, almost begging for a collision. In reality, the right turn arrow would be absent in the left lane or the through arrow absent in the right. But when the right lane is a bike lane, the outlandish condition shown is in effect, because of culture rather than paint. While I hate to admit it, California does better than Montana by dashing the left bike lane line on approach to intersections, indicating cars should safely merge into the bike lane to prepare for a right turn.

Left crosses are more problematic; the turning speed is typically higher and the straight on profile of the bicycle is small. A driver, focused on the car beyond the bike and, without considering the possibility of a cyclist’s presence, may determine a sufficient gap to exists for their turn. Motorcyclists, even pedestrians in crosswalks, have fallen victim to this situation. Motorcyclists have developed a maneuver they call “crazy Mikes”, a slight side-to-side swerving on approaching intersections where a left turn might cross their path, increases their profile against the background. A similar technique may also make a bicyclist stand out more. Your best risk reduction, however, is for the potential left turning driver to have eye contact and motion you through while they wait. This will require slowing and getting their attention with some sort of visual gestures.

As I review this article from the perspective of a “newbie” commuter, I can see how it seems constant vigilance, head on a swivel, is needed to be safe. In real practice that’s just not true. Knowledge is power. Knowing actual (vs perceived) points of risk has helped thousands of bicyclists ride more confidently. Knowing effective lane positioning, as well as improved observational and communication is key to making an already safe activity that much safer and a lot less stressful.