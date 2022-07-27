Road Zen: Bubble bicyclists

Imagine your surprise and delight if, starting out on your bike commute, you discovered there were no motor vehicles on the streets. A totally stress-free ride, not a care in the world as you pedal along; something you could only dream of! It won’t happen, of course — but maybe that’s not a bad thing. I’ll explain.

Back in a pre-COVID year, I stopped at a Missoula In Motion “breakfast at the bridge” event for commuters during bike month. At the Madison Street under-bridge, a gentleman stopped by and expounded on his issues with cyclists using the Milwaukee Road shared use path. They were riding too fast, making him and his dog nervous — there should be a separate path for walking only. He noted that a lot of people (likely he was one of them) walk for relaxation and contemplation. He asserted “I should be able to zone out when I go for a walk and still feel safe”. I wanted to suggest that if he wanted take walks in a protective bubble and avoid having to consider others actions, he should probably walk in his back yard. But, being an intelligent person, I didn’t.

It got me to thinking about people wanting to be in a safe, sheltered space where they’ll feel comfortable and secure. About that time I was reading the book “Traffic” by Tom Vanderbilt. He noted that people have a sort of set-point for risk; that when something seems safe they tend to act with more abandon, and visa-versa. For example, imagine you’re driving on a winding mountain road with, quite reasonably, guard rails. Then you reach a stretch where the guard rails are missing. The pavement hasn’t changed; yet, unconsciously, you’ll slow down. Similarly, drivers who get studded snow tires find themselves driving a bit faster than before on slippery roads.

This may well apply to bicyclists who are enjoying a new stretch of infrastructure, such as a bike lane or even one that’s “sheltered” by plastic wands. With their biggest concern (being hit from behind by a car they never saw coming) erased, their attention to conflict potential at intersections may well be diminished. While not universal, some studies have shown that car-on- bike collisions at intersections, particularly from right-turning drivers hitting a cyclist, have increased when protected bike lanes were installed.

Does that mean these facilities shouldn’t be built? No, but it does indicate a need to remind vulnerable road users that having one type of risk eliminated doesn’t mean they should feel they’re now in a “bubble” like the one Mr. (dog) Walker was seeking. It’s still important, especially approaching any intersection, to be attentive to their surroundings. While there certain kinds of risks particular to riding, it should be noted that the safety of bicycling, by a number of measures, is on a par with driving. The fatality rate for both is about one death for every 2.5 million hours of operation. As with driving, of course, being attentive and using best practices will significantly improve your safety beyond the norm, as well as reducing your stress.

In the future, I’ll review a few of the more common conflict situations that our bicycle commuters can face, along with some fairly simple and effective mitigation techniques.