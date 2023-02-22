For all you see me addressing bicycling and pedestrian issues, I was quite the car geek in my youth. Through the '60s “Motor Trend” magazine was my bible, and I’d be sketching sexy muscle cars in a notebook during boring classes. So when “Knight Rider”, starring KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) a highly intelligent super-car, came on TV in the early '80s, I was intrigued by the idea of an intelligent, autonomous vehicle (AV). David Hasselhoff (who else?), was Michael Knight, the other half of the crime fighting duo; with plenty of the typical tension of egos. I especially remember an episode when KITT said “Michael, you’re exhausted; best to let me drive us there”. Yet the human got to overrule the obviously wiser option, which seemed a glitch in the programming to me.

Today, we seem to be hanging our hopes on developing smarter, more observant vehicles to help drivers hopefully reduce America’s 40,000 annual traffic deaths. However, a batch of Teslas was recently recalled for various dangerous glitches in their “self driving” setting. I have serious doubts about the ability of AVs to save us from highway carnage. It only takes one high profile crash to significantly set back public trust and acceptance of “self driving cars”. And will “regular” drivers unconsciously become more careless with increasing intelligent cars of others there to avoid crashes?

There’s another technology pathway, one that doesn’t aim to remove drivers from the equation, toward reducing traffic crashes. There are presently technologies (sensors, cameras and interpretive AI) available that can modify our current vehicles into, in a phrase, rolling advisor and trainers for improving driver behavior. Along with increasing Self Educating Roads, in a relatively short time span we can produce significant numbers of Self Educating Cars.

Exterior and interior cameras (only showing driver from shoulders up to assess eye/head movements), along with sensors on braking and swerving would be evaluated by the AI. Individual drivers would have something like a thumb drive to plug into the car’s system; the driver’s evaluation/score, along with tips for improvement, would be presented after each driving event. To a great extent, your feedback would be private; families might be interested in a sharing evaluations, especially with youthful drivers part of the picture. Most improved or best driver of the month could be a interesting and fun family challenge. And, like many cyclists using apps to share their routes/times, drivers might also anonymously find how they stack up against others in their city, state, or even nationally. Favorable scores could be submitted to one’s insurance company for discounts. A driver would also be warned in real time, with an auditory tone, when their head/eye movements suggested distracted or drowsy driving.

Will the “Car-Coach”, a technological AI driving instructor to boost best practices, stop crashes from drunk drivers? Not particularly likely. But there are plenty of crashes, including fatal ones, caused by drivers who’ve unknowingly fallen into risky behaviors over time. We can leave the impaired driver to police patrols, though the AI evaluator/coach could possibly play a role here as well. Over time, the Self Educating Car could relieve police from the minor traffic stop for things like failure to signal. Many communities have moved in this direction already because of profiling issues.

This all seems like “pie-in-the-sky” stuff, I suppose. But the technology isn’t super complicated; the limits are only imagination and societal will. Hey, dear reader, I’d love your feedback on this. Email the paper and they’ll forward it to me. Till next time, keep an eye on, and report, those potholes.

