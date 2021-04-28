Road Zen: Celebrating National Bike Month in Missoula

There’s a return of last year’s bike theme (happy riding thoughts) poetry contest; this time with the unconstrained structure of free verse. We’re grateful for the returning sponsorship of the Missoulian, Golden Yolk Griddle and Rockin’ Rudy’s. The Missoula Dirt Girls also have a number of local, fun and casual rides lined up during the month.

The evening of May 6, I’ll be hosting a W.E.B. (Wisdom Enhanced Bicycling) webinar. Modern bicycling education experts have shown there’s more to biking comfort than finding the right saddle; being comfortable in a mental and emotional context is important, particularly useful when riding on the streets. Having best practices in your head is often more critical for your safety and peace of mind than any paint on the pavement.

On the 15th and 16th, the Missoula City Cemetery will be hosting a new event that might seem more grim and macabre than celebratory. But that would be a grave mistake (sorry, couldn’t help myself): the amazing self-guided tour being set up will provide insight into the many intrepid, impactful and colorful historical figures who lived and lived out their lives here in the Garden City.