Road Zen: Celebrating National Bike Month in Missoula

It’s that time of year when I get to write one of my favorite columns, one about the special ways Missoula will be celebrating National Bike Month (May).
We’re certainly a place where bicycling has a strong and happy history. Bikecentennial ’76 (now Adventure Cycling), developers of the Transamerica Bicycle Route, has Missoula as its birthplace and headquarters. We have a “Gold” rating from the League of American Bicyclists as a bike-friendly city with a bike-friendly university — and we’re closing in on a “Platinum” rating.
Going farther back, Missoula is also the birthplace of the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps in May of 1896. Made up of Black enlisted men, the corps used single speed bikes donated by the Spaulding Co.; the weight when packed with tent and other military gear was 59 pounds. In 1897, after a “warm up” round trip to Yellowstone the year before, they made it to St. Louis, Missouri, in 41 days — averaging 50 miles per day.
The present day activities of Missoula’s Bike Month will be far less strenuous; some still virtual like last year because of COVID and all with considerations for social distancing. The event calendar, available at missoulainmotion.com/bikemonth, lists a couple of unique self-guided bike tours; fun, easy and educational for the entire family. There is an “Art & Tree by Bike” tour in the downtown and Rose Park neighborhoods (no busy streets involved). On the University of Montana campus, there’s a “Bike Among the Blooms” tour of the Montana State Arboretum. Both are short “as you like it” rides; you get to pick your favorite day/weather since they’re going on the entire month. See the above link to view the maps.
There’s a return of last year’s bike theme (happy riding thoughts) poetry contest; this time with the unconstrained structure of free verse. We’re grateful for the returning sponsorship of the Missoulian, Golden Yolk Griddle and Rockin’ Rudy’s. The Missoula Dirt Girls also have a number of local, fun and casual rides lined up during the month.
The evening of May 6, I’ll be hosting a W.E.B. (Wisdom Enhanced Bicycling) webinar. Modern bicycling education experts have shown there’s more to biking comfort than finding the right saddle; being comfortable in a mental and emotional context is important, particularly useful when riding on the streets. Having best practices in your head is often more critical for your safety and peace of mind than any paint on the pavement.
On the 15th and 16th, the Missoula City Cemetery will be hosting a new event that might seem more grim and macabre than celebratory. But that would be a grave mistake (sorry, couldn’t help myself): the amazing self-guided tour being set up will provide insight into the many intrepid, impactful and colorful historical figures who lived and lived out their lives here in the Garden City.
A final new event will be a fund raising ride for the Missoula Food Bank. I will be family friendly (short) socially distanced (no mass start) and with a twist. It’s a “poker ride”; collect a playing card at various stations on a map and bring your (hopefully) winning hand back to the start. Entry fees for adults and children are low; additional donations to the Food Bank are gratefully accepted. Our thanks to the Good Food Store and Big Dipper Ice Cream for being among the community sponsors for this event.
All the details you could imagine for the above and additional events are available at missoulainmotion.com/bikemonth. Enjoy the month. Enjoy riding; it’s hard not to smile when you’re riding a bike!
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.