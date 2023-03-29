I was astonished at the positive response to last month’s column on the potential for cars that, through AI, would score you and coach you in order to optimize your driving behaviors. Help lower insurance premiums? Check. Keep an eye on your teen drivers? Check.

Yeah. Well. Not so much. Just your basic “crickets”. And that’s OK; I’m more interested in generating thinking than fandom. I also expect that very few columnists here get emails on their work. I’m a huge fan of the columns by Mary Sheehy Moe. Her insight and logic are impeccable and she cuts to the core of an issue with grace and, often, humor. Yet I’ve never sent her fan mail. Well, except for just now – LOL.

Back to cars with computerized driving instructors. I’m pretty sure they won’t be gaining in popularity. Even though the feedback would almost always be post-drive, people just don’t seem to be comfortable with someone (or thing) looking over their shoulder while performing tasks. That said, the original Drive Cam system has proven extremely effective in crash reduction for vehicle fleets (service vehicles, shuttle drivers, etc.) in the past 20+ years since it’s introduction. While the drivers don’t like the “spying”, of course, the corporate folks know it’s a money saver in terms of insurance, repairs, civil actions, etc. And possibly a life or two saved over the years. The system of inside and outside cameras continuously records the inside and outside activities and environment; but older information having no relevance to an incident is automatically deleted. Sudden braking, swerving, or an actual collision would create a “save” of a clip (about 10-12 seconds) of what was happening just before, during, and after a crash or near miss. Not surprisingly, a vast majority of near misses and collisions were precipitated by driver distractions or other errors. It’s good to know that a proven driver improvement system (over 30% collision reduction in many vehicle fleets) is available in case that weird thing called human nature can substantially evolve.

At any rate, rather than focus on distant future possibilities, over the next few months these columns will be laser focused on providing bicyclists (potential, “newbies”, and those who’ve been riding for decades) simple yet critical ways to optimize their comfort, confidence, and safety – particularly when sharing their route with motorists.

I have two neighbors, women who are very outdoors-oriented and active, who’ve confessed that they don’t include more bicycling in their activities because sharing space with cars makes them nervous. They’re both members of a very large and, to my mind, unfortunate club. It’s my intention, my passion in a way, to significantly reduce that club membership here in Missoula by, among other things, how a vast majority of drivers think about, and react to, bicyclists they encounter on our streets.

Here’s a news flash; to a significant degree, you’re making motorists as nervous as they’re making you. Over the years, they’ve encountered certain types of bicyclists; a very small minority whose unexpectedly and inconsiderate actions make them more representative than their numbers. And of course, our local bike commuters have their own list of drivers who’ve acted in apparently rude and thoughtless ways.

As a bicyclist, I know it seems you’re at the low end of the power spectrum out there. But you have far more control over your interactions with motorists than you think. One powerful tool in your comfort/confidence toolbox is something that you’ve always had with you – your face. Yes, your face. I’ll let you mull that over ‘till next time.