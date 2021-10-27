Road Zen: Haunted by poor driving?

Growing up in Wisconsin, autumn was always my favorite time of year for bike rides; cool, crisp air and colorful falling leaves are hard to beat (just watch for those wet leaf patches). And it certainly holds here in beautiful Montana, with the clearing of our now typical summer smoky skies an extra benefit.

With the “Deadly 100” days — the vacation season spanning Memorial Day to Labor Day — behind us, it’s got me to wondering. What produces that typical summer uptick? Just more average daily miles being driven? More out of state drivers? More beers being consumed in summer? In any case, whether it’s in July or around Halloween time, we’d all like to feel less “haunted” by dangerous drivers.

On a regular basis you and I, and thousands of others of Missoulians, make trips by car (or bike, or walking) and we make it home just fine. Not even a close call. Because we’re good drivers, right? Any crash we might be involved in would be the result of (literally) running into a bad driver; an unfortunate roll of the dice. Well, maybe not so much. I’m of the school that when it comes to safety on the road we, with rare exception, create our own “luck.” Much of being that “lucky” (non-accident prone) driver involves paying attention. And to the right things and at the right time; being fixated on one thing at the expense of other input can be disastrous. Remember the basketball-gorilla experiment I described last month. There can even be such a thing as paying too much attention, where attending to low relevance input can lead to a kind of “brain scramble.”

As in Lake Woebegone, “where all the children are above average,” virtually every driver thinks of themselves as being good — certainly above average. But how can we know? What’s a reliable way to evaluate our driving skills? A crash- and citation-free history would seem a good benchmark. But even drunk drivers have been known to make hundreds of trips before crashing or getting caught. And it is occasionally possible to be a victim in an accident where, upon reflection, there was truly nothing you could have done to avoid someone else hitting you.

Evaluation of driving skill certainly can’t be left up to drivers; ego is guaranteed to muddy the waters. In his book “Traffic: Why we drive the way we do, and what it says about us,” Tom Vanderbilt notes that input from passengers may be more informative than a driver’s self-reporting. If we had a device to measure the arm rest grabbing or butt cheek clenching of our passengers, that might give us a more valid insight regarding our level of safe driving habits.

A well-known insurance company has a relatively low-tech method to place you in its good driver discount program. An accelerometer installed in your vehicle records sudden starts, stops and turns/swerving. The results are uploaded to the company as well as your device. The concept is that these kinds of movements are the mark of an aggressive driver, or one who is distracted/inattentive and therefore often tends to make last-second maneuvers to avoid collisions. This kind of feedback sounds like a great idea, especially if the devices covered a majority of vehicles and drivers — perhaps becoming standard vehicle equipment. Parents would probably be glad to have a “smart car” checking their teenagers’ scores. And of course those teens would hate it; so a win all around.

Next time we’ll look a little deeper into “self-enforcing roads” and “self-reporting” (vs self-driving) cars.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

