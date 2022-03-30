Road Zen: Help city workers

In some old western movie there’s a point in the dialogue where someone says “There’s a new sheriff in town and he’s gonna clean up this place!”. And then the sheriff steps up, saying something like “I’m here to make Dusty Hollow a safe and peaceful town again, but I’m gonna need the help of all you fine folks”. Well, with the publication of its street sweeping schedule, it’s cleanup time of the year again in Missoula for our Department of Public Works. And, like that sheriff, DPW is going to need the help of us — local fine folks.

As I looked over the map and schedule that arrived with my paper some days ago, the “parking restrictions” box in the corner caught my eye. There’s a requirement, apparently not well known, for “odd-even” parking for the days your street is scheduled for cleaning: Park on the odd address side on odd number dates and on the even side during even days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. That little extra remembering and effort allows the sweeping crew to clean to the curb the entire length of the block without having to swerve around parked cars, thereby missing all the debris those cars cover. The in and out sweeping paths also takes more time and fuel; in other words, taxpayer money.

Along with not looking nice, all the gravel, sand, etc. in those missed spots works its way out to the traffic lane when those parked cars finally move. The debris is ground to dust under vehicle tires and ends up denigrating our air quality. While we can’t stop smoke blowing in from Oregon, what we can do locally to help our air quality, we should.

Odd-even parking requirements can be quite effective. Unfortunately, there’s a gigantic grey lining to the silver cloud. With a significant lack of enforcement (parking tickets for violators), the regulation essentially becomes a fairly bland suggestion. Other than 3 Special Districts — what makes them special isn’t entirely obvious — there’s no on-street advisory signage or moving of obstructing vehicles. It’s not hard to imagine this situation is largely political; too many of us “fine, helpful citizens” would become apoplectic at being fined for not complying with a few days of reasonable seasonal parking restrictions. I expect the mayor’s office would face a Tsunami of angry phone calls and emails.

But come on, folks. Even though the restrictions are virtually voluntary, it’s good to remember that many of the best situations for a community are the result of the actions of a group of “happy warrior” volunteers. Let’s all do our best to help our city workers do the best possible job of giving us cleaner neighborhoods and healthier air. A small, simple action by most of us can help all of us.

Speaking of small actions for a positive effect, does anybody want to save a little on gas? Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like prices are up a bit. Being frugal by nature, I have a habit of turning the engine off when I’m at most longish stop lights in town (the ones on Reserve are usually over two minutes!). And I let up the gas when I see a light well ahead turn red; often I’ll not need to completely stop before the green returns. Of course, using a bike or scooter or our free buses for some trips also helps save those gas dollars — and pollution as well. So, for cleaner and healthier neighborhoods, like the Nike folks would say, let’s “just do it”.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

