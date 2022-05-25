Road Zen: Is right on red wrong?

Missoula resident Vincent Burrafato had no idea when waking up on May 2 that he wouldn’t see sunset. His death while riding his bike has a significant connection to the issue of right-turn-on-red (RTOR) as the norm for handling motor vehicle traffic at almost every signalized intersection. He died, while legally riding his bike onto a crosswalk at the intersection of Third and Orange, in a collision with a truck conducting a RTOR from Third onto south-bound Orange. Of course, and sadly, intersection crashes happen almost daily in our community. And on occasion they are deadly. But a RTOR situation creates a built in hazard for people entering the crosswalk. Here’s what tends to happen...

A driver has stopped at a red light and wants to make a right turn. Coming up to the light, they can see there’s nobody approaching the crosswalk. The driver’s attention then shifts to the left, checking the traffic flow, waiting for a gap that will allow a safe RTOR entry into the vehicle stream. Once a sufficient gap is observed, the driver makes the right turn. Done. But an important practice was missed; a second check for someone possibly on the verge of entering the crosswalk should have occurred. It’s not all that unusual for a driver to have been gazing leftward for up to 20 seconds, maybe more. And it’s easy for someone new to approach the crosswalk in that time, particularly if on a bike, skateboard or scooter.

An unfortunate aspect of human nature works against performing that important additional sidewalk check before initiating right turns: Drivers really hate waiting, especially if it seems to be unnecessary. While the look for someone approaching the crosswalk only takes a couple seconds, in that time the precious gap in traffic has often disappeared. The driver now has to look for a new traffic gap, an even longer one to allow for a sidewalk check. Since those secondary checks turn up empty time after time, many drivers develop a habit of beginning the right turn while they’re still looking left. Hundreds and hundreds of times it’s not a problem. But then there’s that one time — and the right turn on red becomes blood red.

Should RTOR be eliminated after decades of use all across the country? It should certainly be considered for any intersections with identified right turn risks. But a complete elimination is unlikely and probably unnecessary. It’s too popular, accepted as normal and reasonable. And it does help alleviate traffic congestion at many intersections. RTOR was essentially mandated nation wide in 1975 as a fuel saving measure in response to the oil crisis of ’73 — to produce fewer idling cars at red lights. Unlike the hated 55 speed limit, this emergency measure remained because it reduced something drivers want to avoid even more than paying at the pump — waiting at a red light.

Beyond red lights, right turns from any side street, alley or driveway can also prove deadly by the same “looking left while turning right” syndrome. Less than three years ago a young woman luckily escaped death. Riding on the sidewalk, she was struck and dragged a half block by a SUV making a right turn out from a gas station onto the Hip Strip. Regardless of any intersection changes that may occur, it falls upon all of us as drivers to use a higher level of observation at any right turn situation when any sidewalk user could possibly be put at risk. We absolutely need a little less saving of time and more saving of lives.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0