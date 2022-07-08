Road Zen: Labeling cyclists

I did some mocking recently of the "four types of cyclists" developed by a traffic planner in Portland. One type was "No way — no how"; so, cyclists who decline to bike — seems rather incongruous. Other types were "Strong and fearless", "Enthused and confident" and "Interested but concerned". Since I practice techniques that serve me well when sharing a street with cars, some would have me in the Strong-fearless group. It's a label I'm not comfortable with since it conjures images of someone speedily weaving their way through rush-hour traffic.

But I've just come across a different labeling system for commuting/recreational cyclists; one suits me well. These four types were identified/created by Bruce A. Mol in a paper he published in 2002. Cyclists were either vagabond, vigilant, volatile, or veloguent. Each category is product of two identifying characteristics: 1) Operating skills, either low or high, and 2) a sense of, and commitment to, social responsibility, either low or high.

Vagabond cyclists he identified as, basically, the homeless — those with minimal bicycling skills and marginal connection to society at large. I'd expand the group somewhat. Some adults take up riding again decades beyond their childhood experience — so their skills, including an understanding of common motorist habits around cyclists, are nascent. And, unrelated to that, they may also have a low sense of community. Vigilant cyclists have good riding skills, yet are incomplete regarding a productive sense of their reasonable place in the traffic mix. Their general caution and courtesy reflects desirable social responsibility. When using streets, keeping far right to maximize their distance from motorists is a reliable marker of vigilants.

The volatile cyclist term is fairly self explanatory. With good bike control but low social connectivity or empathy, they're inclined to ride wherever and however they want. Often not particularly attentive to motorists in the area, they are, nevertheless, quick to anger from any conflict (a car turning across their path, etc.).

Mol likely coined the term "veloguent" using a prefix related to bicycling activities (velodrome, etc.) and eloquent (related to mastery of the written or spoken word). Veloguent cyclists, in a phrase, "know where it's at". They have good riding techniques, including emergency stopping and turning skills. They've a good sense of traffic including the typical (to-be-expected/anticipated) foibles of motorists as related to bike riders. Having a strong sense of social connection and responsibility, they maintain a strategic awareness of the street environment and are calm and proactive in their movements and communication thereby maximizing safe and courteous riding conditions. I happily and somewhat humbly, count myself among the veloguent. I've not always been this way. It took time, study (reading, watching videos and conversations with experts), patience and a few "ah-ha" moments.

Observing other cyclists I feel sad for some, and angry at others. The volatile cyclists are shameful, their bike messenger style is one of the things giving bicyclists a bad reputation. And with their attitude, there's sadly very little chance of them ever becoming veloguent. Seeing the many vigilant riders around town, it's sad and frustrating. They're riding in a way that's common and expected, cautiously staying well right as they've been taught; captured by messaging both subtle and direct. Yet their proper riding is rewarded with apparent disrespect by motorists cutting them off, passing too closely and opening doors in their path. It's a nervous business at times, leaving some perhaps to wonder "why should I have to be brave to ride my bike?". Well you don't and shouldn't. Vigilants, you're just a moderate amount of training and practice from evolving to veloguent. More on that to come.