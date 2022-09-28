Road Zen: Lane limits

I have a confession to make. After all my years of serving on Missoula’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board, I’m still not a fan of bike lanes.

When most people think of bicycling infrastructure, the old reliable bike lane readily comes to mind. A current or potential bike commuter often thinks “That’s nice — a space on the street that keeps me out of traffic”. Even without physical barriers, there’s some psychological comfort. So when bike lanes are added on streets that previously didn’t have one, bike usage tends to increase. Consequently, they’re an urban planner’s obvious first tool for bicycling promotion (more butts on bikes). What those lanes are not, unfortunately, is a particularly effective tool for bicycling safety.

It’s universally accepted that traffic control devices (signals, signs, lane striping) are intended and designed to direct all road users to behave safely. In many ways, bike lanes fail to meet this expectation.

As noted last month, riding in a typical bike lane can create “cyclist invisibility”; while seen, we are often irrelevant to motorist plans and movement. Bike lanes also create built-in conflict at intersections. Add a bike lane and normal two lane streets become, in essence, four lane — with the mind-bending movement options at intersections shown in the below diagram.

You’ll never see a sign like this when both lanes are used by cars; the craziness of left lane drivers making a right turn across through traffic in the right lane is obvious. But by making that right lane narrower and designated a bike lane, we now have infrastructure — established to promote bicycling — creating ideal conditions for right-hooking a cyclist. And both car and bicycle drivers are expected to use heightened levels of observation and consideration to make it tenable.

When parking is added to on-street bike lanes, a new and potentially more dangerous collision potential is created: Doorings. If you bike, put your car (or a friend’s) on the street and open the driver’s door. Place your bike as though you were riding it so the handlebars pass a foot away from that opened door. Your bike wheels are probably five feet from the side of the car. That’s the clearance needed to insure that a door, flung open in a fraction of a second, won’t nail you. That puts you at the outer edge of most bike lanes, so there may be some cars that pass more closely. Seems a tough choice, yet there’s a counterintuitive solution. Ride a few feet further left into the general travel lane as your default position. When cars come up behind you, they can use the adjacent lane, when clear, to pass. Or you can, when safe space allows, temporarily move further right to courteously let them pass within the lane.

This may seem I’m asking people to forget all they’ve learned about ostensibly safe and courteous riding (Always stay far right, out of the way of cars). Yeah, I am. Does that mean becoming ”Strong and Fearless”? No, that’s a hyperbolic perspective that infers motorists are ready to run you down if you dare venture from “safety” of the curb or bike lane. I do believe, and have experienced, that we have a great deal of control over our own bicycling safety by being observant, proactive, lawful, courteous and assertive.

And that’s not just me talking. There’s a more detailed review (videos, diagrams, etc.) of suggested best practices at CyclingSavvy.org (Motorist FAQs and the video “For our Friends in Law Enforcement”) as well as Dutchreach.org (how to avoid dooring crashes). Happy research. Happy and safe riding.