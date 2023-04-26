In case you missed last month’s column (how dare you!), it ended with a “tease” that one of a bicyclist’s tools for added comfort, confidence and safety was their face. I’ll explain in a bit. But first I need to explain the general level of safety for cyclists. Per hour of activity basis, the risk of a fatality or serious injury is comparable to being in an automobile — and significantly better than being on a motorcycle. And if you can eliminate the most dangerous of the habits or errors by some riders (riding against traffic, riding at night without lights and sidewalk riding), your level of safety takes a significant boost. It’s easy for tragic incidents — and we’ve had a couple locally in the past year or so — to get their hooks in your brain. But developing proactive and defensive driving habits on your bike can give a significant boost to your level of comfort, confidence and safety. And, yeah, that’s what I’m here for (smiley face).

OK, back to using your face to improve traffic interactions. Consider a tale of two different local bicyclists; each about to be passed by a driver on a moderate volume two-lane (one each direction) street. Cyclist “A” is riding in a common manner and position, about 3 feet from the curb — or the middle of the bike lane if one is present. As a car approaches from behind, “A” doesn’t look back or change position; having been taught from his youth that being near the right edge of the lane (“out of the way of cars”) is the safest place to ride. And to do otherwise would be rude. In a majority of cases the car will pass with a reasonably safe distance even though ”A” may have barely noticed or considered. The driver’s lane is clear, so there was no need to slow or change position relative to the cyclist. On occasion, though, conditions will result in the cyclist being passed too close for comfort; also known as a “buzz pass” — we’ve all had them. Larger vehicles and the driver not having a good sense of the space it consumes is problematic, and there’s always the good old smart phone distractions. An on-coming driver will almost always produce an automatic, unintended “squeeze play” on the cyclist.

Cyclist “B” eliminates almost all close-passing stress. When she hears a car approaching from behind, or sees it in her mirror, a simple shoulder turn lets the driver sees her face. This gives the driver an acknowledgment; she knows he’s there and therefore sees her as cooperative and responsible — highly unlikely to do anything unpredictable unless she signals. This simple change between the two cyclists’ actions produces favorable results. Drivers generally pass those like “B”, who, by making eye contact and adjusting their lane position a few feet left, at slower speeds and more passing distance. The cyclist who uses neither of these techniques to engage with other traffic, is probably seen, at least in a peripheral way, but rarely considered relevant. So “standard” driver behavior — no speed reduction or added passing distance —remains. And that can often produce uncomfortably close passes. Physical connection with cars is the thing we want to avoid; making a social connection with their drivers is our “ticket to ride” in a much more confidence and relaxed state of mind.

This, and other, protocols for more confident street riding isn’t just based on my experience. They’re a reflection of the bicycling best practices developed by the American Bicycling Education Association (abea.bike). I highly recommend checking them out.