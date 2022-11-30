Road Zen: Mom, apple pie and LOS

From a writer’s standpoint, I’m a real headline junkie. How they’re written to generate interest, using everything from humor to horror, has always fascinated me. The giant, bold font just grabs you by the eyeballs. They often instantly generate thoughts like “Oh my goodness!” or “That’s fascinating, I had no idea!”.

So I found a certain wry humor when I came across a Missoulian headline last month that instantly produced a response of “Well, Duh!”. The headline: “Council supports safer streets resolution“. It’s not exactly “Man bites dog” impact. I mean a real “Wow” of a headline would have been “Council nixes safer streets resolution”. At any rate, like mom and apple pie, we all love safer streets. Or do we? After all, one measure of love is what you’re willing to sacrifice for your love. And when it comes to safety on our streets and roads, it can be a little bit like a not uncommon response to climate change: “Sure, I want a healthy environment; just don’t ask me to change my energy use habits”.

That’s one of the strengths of the safe streets approach; streets are designed or modified so that the intuitive thing to do is also the safe thing to do. One of the factors in such design is the SER — the Self Educating (or Enforcing) Road. It’s a desirable thing to create, especially in regards to speed reduction, when the alternative would be more speed traps and ticketing. The police staffing just isn’t there, and it’s generally not effective even if we had the personnel.

One of the ways SERs work is by creating a type of visual or psychological friction. Our residential streets, for example, create an environment supporting slower speed with a narrow, tree-lined corridor with frequent intersections and often no center stripe. As a result, it’s generally comfortable to remain within the 25 mph limit. In contrast, consider the corridor of Southwest Higgins. While still just two lanes, the roadway width is almost double that of residential streets, with no on-street parking and a scarcity of adjacent trees. That openness of the situation gives psychological support for higher speeds. But even with a signed speed of 35 (30 would be more appropriate), you really need to be checking the speedometer to keep from unconsciously exceeding the limit.

For well over a handful of decades, the measure of success for surface transportation systems was maximizing the Level of Service (LOS). What does that mean? Service to whom? Not unsurprisingly, it means service to motorists; how many vehicles can get through a particular intersection or road section per hour. The grail of LOS calls for longer signal cycles, more lanes and longer distances between signalized intersections (think Reserve Street). And it’s a roadblock to what should be the more prominent “S” in LOS: Safety. Particularly safety for vulnerable travelers outside the shelter of motor vehicles.

Promoting motorized traffic flow can unfortunately tend to increase crash risk by failing to consider human nature. When approaching a signal where you know there’s a long cycle, a natural temptation is to speed up and get through a just-turned-red light. For pedestrians, the need to walk 100 or more yards to reach the safety of a signalized crosswalk on a major street (again, think Reserve) creates a significant temptation to cross at suboptimal times and even at mid-block. Creating conditions to produce a real-life Frogger game is a slap in the face of pedestrian safety.

Traffic calming infrastructure that promotes safety for all rather than primarily “service” to motor vehicles is something we should all be thankful for.