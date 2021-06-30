Road Zen: Montana DUIs: What to do, what to do?

I closed last month with my concern regarding the status of drunk driving in Montana. The slogan of “the Last Best Place” could—by the tally of insurance agencies, safe driving advocacy groups and other crunchers of traffic trauma numbers—be referring to the place you’d like to be in order to drive drunk and suffer relatively little repercussion.

The numbers are showing some big DUI problems in Big Sky Country. An analysis by responsibility.org looked at alcohol-related driving fatalities (ARDF) per 100,000 population for individual states for the year 2018. For Montana, it was 7.4, more than double the national average of 3.2. The percentage of ARDF from repeated offenders was 43%, with the national average being 25%. Our young (under 21) drivers had three times the ARDF of the average young American driver; 3.3 versus 1.1. The data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison company, compiled a listing of states based on how many drivers have a record of prior DUI convictions. Montana came in at eighth worst, with 3.7% of current drivers having a DUI on their record. But at least we can hold our heads up high in comparison to neighbors at our borders. North Dakota and Wyoming both have a rate of more than 5%!