Road Zen: Montana DUIs: What to do, what to do?

I closed last month with my concern regarding the status of drunk driving in Montana. The slogan of “the Last Best Place” could—by the tally of insurance agencies, safe driving advocacy groups and other crunchers of traffic trauma numbers—be referring to the place you’d like to be in order to drive drunk and suffer relatively little repercussion.
The numbers are showing some big DUI problems in Big Sky Country. An analysis by responsibility.org looked at alcohol-related driving fatalities (ARDF) per 100,000 population for individual states for the year 2018. For Montana, it was 7.4, more than double the national average of 3.2. The percentage of ARDF from repeated offenders was 43%, with the national average being 25%. Our young (under 21) drivers had three times the ARDF of the average young American driver; 3.3 versus 1.1. The data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison company, compiled a listing of states based on how many drivers have a record of prior DUI convictions. Montana came in at eighth worst, with 3.7% of current drivers having a DUI on their record. But at least we can hold our heads up high in comparison to neighbors at our borders. North Dakota and Wyoming both have a rate of more than 5%!
I did note one rather confounding statistic. Analysis by wallethub.com (yeah, DUI fines can certainly affect your wallet), showed Montana about middle of the road (21st among the states) when it came to penalties available for drunk driving infractions. But we’re rated 47th—almost dead last — in terms of prevention. Are we Montanans so “tough” and/or so dedicated to drinking that we just brush off fines and jail time? Or are our courts inadvertently supporting the deadly habits of a significant number of drivers by too often sentencing at or near mandatory minimums?
It was about mid-May when Jill Valley at KPAX gave momentum to my concerns and curiosities regarding the state of drunk and drugged driving in a series of reports titled “Under the Influence.” Part of the reporting referenced two bills proposed in the recent legislative session.
One, House Bill 706 by Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, would have initiated higher penalties starting with a second DUI conviction while another, HB 115 by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, called for stiffer penalties starting with a fifth DUI. Only Mercer’s became law. Will greater penalties produce lower ARDF numbers? We’ll see. Perhaps we could generate as many impassioned letters (phone calls, etc.) asking lawmakers for insightful and effective solutions regarding intoxicated drivers endangering our kids as there must have been about “saving women’s sports.” Ah, priorities.
I’m sure there’s sincere, dedicated legislators, in addition to Reps. Greef and Mercer, looking for pathways to curing Montana’s continuing DUI pandemic. Nobody, least of all me, is suggesting a reliable reduction in DUI crashes and deaths is simple or straightforward; everywhere across the country it’s been a tough nut to crack. But Valley recently reported an addition to the nut-cracking toolbox: R.O.A.D. Court. Locally run by Judge Landee Holloway, this system seeks to produce Responsibility, Opportunity and Accountability for Drivers who’ve not yet reached DUI felony level. Monitoring adherence to therapy sessions and other professional protocols to overcome the root issue of substance abuse, the court aims to assist violators in achieving a heightened commitment to themselves and their communities.
While the cynic in me tends to think, “Let them get drunk; just keep them off the roads where they can kill me,” the better me applauds the holistic and progressive approach of this fledgling court. God speed, Judge Holloway; we’ll be keeping our fingers and seat belts crossed.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.