Road Zen: My favorite safety companions

For the most part my travels are on local streets and shared use paths along with some voyages up the Rattlesnake or out on Big Flat Road. My list of safety devices remains consistent. In order of priority, the first weighs about 3 pounds, the second about 2 ounces and the third about 26 pounds. These are, respectively, my brain, my rearview mirror and my bike. No, I didn’t mention my helmet; something many would probably place first on a list. More on that later.

My mirror has been my best little “riding buddy” for five decades now. Like the credit card company suggests, I don’t leave home without it. In a car, unless you’re planning a lane change, it’s generally not critical to get a sense of what cars behind you are doing. While biking, being able to assess vehicles at your “6” can provide considerable peace of mind. Like a “Hollywood” President in the 80s once said, “Trust but verify.” Are the drivers attentive, slowing their approach, preparing to pass safely? Will they be passing at my left just before an intersection, where they might make a right turn across my path? Are vehicles far enough behind that I can safely move into the lane to avoid debris or make a left turn? This information lets me take various precautionary actions: Altering speed or road position, perhaps using arm signaling and eye contact to establish a cooperative relationship with other traffic. Getting everywhere I want to go on a path 100% separated from motorists, including cross traffic, would be fantastic. But it’s also a fantasy; I live and ride in the real world. On the street, or even shared use path, my mirror is a significant assistant in doing that safely and responsibly.