Road Zen: My favorite safety companions

Occasionally I’m asked about various kinds of bicycling safety equipment: Helmets, lights, flags and such. How much to “load up” on safety gear is obviously a personal choice and often related to the riding circumstances. Someone bike touring on a high speed two-lane rural route would gravitate more towards a “safety flag,” daytime flashing lights and “hi-viz” clothing compared with someone on a neighborhood street or a dedicated bike path.
For the most part my travels are on local streets and shared use paths along with some voyages up the Rattlesnake or out on Big Flat Road. My list of safety devices remains consistent. In order of priority, the first weighs about 3 pounds, the second about 2 ounces and the third about 26 pounds. These are, respectively, my brain, my rearview mirror and my bike. No, I didn’t mention my helmet; something many would probably place first on a list. More on that later.
The pre-frontal cortex, that brain portion providing judgment, risk assessment and planning, is critical for safe travels. Whether you use a car, motorcycle or bicycle, it has to be there, hopefully trained and dedicated to assessing circumstances and responding appropriately. As my dad would always say: “Engage the brain before releasing the clutch."
My mirror has been my best little “riding buddy” for five decades now. Like the credit card company suggests, I don’t leave home without it. In a car, unless you’re planning a lane change, it’s generally not critical to get a sense of what cars behind you are doing. While biking, being able to assess vehicles at your “6” can provide considerable peace of mind. Like a “Hollywood” President in the 80s once said, “Trust but verify.” Are the drivers attentive, slowing their approach, preparing to pass safely? Will they be passing at my left just before an intersection, where they might make a right turn across my path? Are vehicles far enough behind that I can safely move into the lane to avoid debris or make a left turn? This information lets me take various precautionary actions: Altering speed or road position, perhaps using arm signaling and eye contact to establish a cooperative relationship with other traffic. Getting everywhere I want to go on a path 100% separated from motorists, including cross traffic, would be fantastic. But it’s also a fantasy; I live and ride in the real world. On the street, or even shared use path, my mirror is a significant assistant in doing that safely and responsibly.
Regarding my bike, well-functioning brakes, steering and tires definitely qualify as safety gear. If a bike’s handling is compromised, so is rider safety. If not mechanically inclined, bringing your steed to a local bike shop or Freecycles for a checkup and adjustments is an excellent investment.
Helmets. Yes, I use one; it’s smart, like a driver wearing a seatbelt. But, like seatbelts, they only provide protection once you crash. I place the higher priority, using the devices and practices previously noted, on avoiding those crashes in the first place. I’d generally not chastise people for not using a helmet; I probably would if they obviously weren’t using their brain. Some may ride sans helmet because of sticker shock. For them, I’d advise checking out the occasional programs from St. Patrick’s Hospital or Missoula in Motion that provide and fit helmets at extremely reasonable prices.
Entering the fall season, with skies hopefully less cough-inducing and broiler-like, our biking should become more comfortable. Keep it psychologically comfortable too; always be using that 3 pound safety device.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.