Road Zen: National Bike Ride Day May 1

I’ve never been a fan of labeling people. Nerd, Redneck, Snowflake — or, “Ah, you’re one of them there cyclists”. Many labels have a negative connotation, often used to denigrate an individual or group. Even aside from that, once the label’s applied there’s no reason to consider the individual; you know all you need to, case closed.

As someone who bikes, the labels/types of bicyclists created in 2006 by Roger Geller, Portland’s then Bicycle Coordinator, are somewhat disappointing. His types (today often referenced in traffic planning circles): Strong and Fearless, Enthused and Confident, Interested but Concerned, and No Way-No How. Since I have few concerns about riding “in traffic”, even lane centered when appropriate, a fellow bike board member once labeled me “Strong and Fearless”. I take exception. In my eighth decade of breathing, I no longer rate very high on the strong-meter. And “Fearless” can imply a borderline recklessness, dismissive of dangers. It conjures visions of urban bike messenger dashing among lanes of honking vehicles — far from how I ride. Maybe just put me down as Enthused and Very Confident.

Aside from that glitch, Geller’s types, while not terribly precise, are pretty easy to understand. Some people have zero interest in biking; like not being interested in raising gerbils — nothing wrong with it, just totally not for them. So, for the most part, only one of the four categories were of professional interest to Bicycle Coordinator Geller, having been tasked with improving the local transportation mode share of bicycling . Two groups, the Enthused and the Fearless, were basically content with their current transportation biking environment; additional biking infrastructure would have minimal impact on their transportation choices. And the “No Way, No How” folks, almost a third of the population, weren’t going to start riding even if given a weekly stipend and a stash of Starbucks cards.

The “Interested but Concerned”, on the other hand, were a ripe target for increasing Portlanders' propensity toward bicycle commuting. And with 60% of the survey participants falling in that category, they were a plump target as well — no body morphology pun intended. This significant pool size inferred the Enthused /Confident could potentially blossom from its current 7% to over half the population. Well, not so fast. When it gets to where the rubber meets the road, so to speak, the IBC bunch are significantly non-homogeneous. Maybe a lot of interest and just a tiny bit of concern. Or perhaps just the reverse, theoretically/vaguely interested but with significant concerns. Also, what specific concerns hold them back? Safety concerns (aka proximity to cars) likely tops the list, but weather (who wants to get to work rained on or sweaty?), distance, inconvenience (flats), or potential for bike theft could also play a role.

It turns out Geller’s transportation bicyclist typology and category percentages are relatively consistent in many urban areas of the country. With that, in many areas, including our own, transportation planners are looking for folks to substitute bike trips for some of their car trips. Much of that enterprise is finding ways of turning concerns into confidence. Calming some streets and providing car-free pathways helps; while training more bicyclists regarding proactive, safe and responsible practices on the street provides added levels of confidence and enjoyment.

Sunday, May 1, is National Ride A Bike Day, kicking off National Bike Month. A calendar of great events is on the Missoula in Motion website, including a number of hands-on tutorials at Freecycles. Even for the “Concerned” it’s a great time to explore the pleasures and potential of bicycling in a truly supportive community.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

