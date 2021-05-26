Road Zen: Often violated, seldom disrespected

When I was a kid I was, like most kids, a great observer of things. I watched ants marching on their invisible highways, flocks of birds in their precisely coordinated aerobatics and the intrepid flow of water from one puddle to another after a rain. Especially fascinating were the workings of our farm harvesters for grain and potatoes; the path toward my degree in mechanical engineering was set out pretty early.
A few weeks ago I had the opportunity for some additional interesting observations. And they allowed me to answer the riddle, “What is almost always violated but seldom disrespected?”
While volunteering for the city’s semiannual bike and pedestrian count, I was able to determine with certainty that the answer to that question was: Our little friend the stop sign. And, no, it wasn’t only by cyclists but by every single car I saw in my two-day (four-hour) observation period at the corner of Sherwood and Scott streets. How could this be happening? Are all those drivers, in cars and on bikes, out there really being so reckless? No, they aren’t; that’s why I noted that the signs are seldom disrespected.
The way this “violation without disrespect” occurs is quite simple and rather rational if you think about it. And you can easily observe it in your neighborhood — probably even in your own behavior.
Stop signs, and the often-but-not-always-present wide, white stop lines, are located approximately 5 feet before a crosswalk (marked or unmarked). From that position, and often well before, a driver can see if a pedestrian is about to cross. But with rare exceptions, it’s not possible to get a clear view of vehicle cross traffic from behind the stop sign. So that means that to be compliant with the law and to safely advance into the intersection, two stops rather than one will generally be required. Well, that seems a bit unnecessary to normal human nature when it’s easy to see the crosswalk space just beyond the stop sign is clear. So the drivers I saw on Sherwood typically rolled about 10-15 feet past the stop sign and onto an empty crosswalk in order to be in a position to check for vehicle traffic.
Drivers perform this cautious “lawlessness,” technically treating a stop sign as a yield, tens of thousands of times a day in this town and in towns all across the country. And it works. This kind of “non-stop” doesn’t cause crashes. The police get it; they know the difference between this and flat-out disregarding a stop sign. And they generally use or restrain their citation books accordingly.
So why am I sharing this observation; what’s the point? Well, it’s mostly to suggest that we motorists not get all high and mighty about “all those bicyclists who are always running stop signs.” Because for the most part they do it the same way we do; in the fashion described above. The “Idaho Stop” law for bicyclists, now in effect in four states, hasn’t seen any significant downside. Sure, there is a sampling the squirrel brained, reckless and true scofflaw riders — and they, like any other drivers, need to be held accountable.
Next month I’ll switch over to the other end of the “how unsafe is this, really” spectrum. We can check out: “Montana, the last best place” — to drive drunk over and over again without a whole lot of legal consequence. With so much energy spent saving elections and women’s sports, our intrepid legislators have sadly dropped the ball once again regarding driving safety.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.