Road Zen: Often violated, seldom disrespected

When I was a kid I was, like most kids, a great observer of things. I watched ants marching on their invisible highways, flocks of birds in their precisely coordinated aerobatics and the intrepid flow of water from one puddle to another after a rain. Especially fascinating were the workings of our farm harvesters for grain and potatoes; the path toward my degree in mechanical engineering was set out pretty early.

A few weeks ago I had the opportunity for some additional interesting observations. And they allowed me to answer the riddle, “What is almost always violated but seldom disrespected?”

While volunteering for the city’s semiannual bike and pedestrian count, I was able to determine with certainty that the answer to that question was: Our little friend the stop sign. And, no, it wasn’t only by cyclists but by every single car I saw in my two-day (four-hour) observation period at the corner of Sherwood and Scott streets. How could this be happening? Are all those drivers, in cars and on bikes, out there really being so reckless? No, they aren’t; that’s why I noted that the signs are seldom disrespected.

The way this “violation without disrespect” occurs is quite simple and rather rational if you think about it. And you can easily observe it in your neighborhood — probably even in your own behavior.