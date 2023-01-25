Road Zen: Peanut butter driving

Binary choice questions or surveys can be interesting and informative, particularly when the follow up question of “why?” is added. “Do you squeeze the toothpaste tube from the end or middle?” can give insight into how a future relationship may develop (or fail to develop).

Unlike my peanut butter preference (chunky), my favored driving “style” is creamy (aka smooth). Driving smooth, it should be noted, doesn’t mean driving slow. Just watch any of today’s top giant slalom skiers. I follow pro tennis. And much of the joy and inspiration it’s given me has been watching, beyond the physical skills, was the elegance of Rodger Federer. Commentators would always mention that he appeared to be gliding around rather than running.

My dad was instructor for driving as well as most other important life skills. For safety purposes, he taught me all about the importance of not tailgating (especially since I’d be driving heavy farm trucks), and to avoid starting up as soon as the light turns green. “No use being a T-bone nobody wants to eat”, he’d quip. The other habit I was infused with was to avoid quick stops, and turns whenever possible. He’d have me take note of the drivers who, when they’d see the light turn red up ahead, would keep their speed up, then stop and wait 15 seconds for the green. Meanwhile, dad would have taken his foot off the gas and slowed down to a point where the light returned to green when we were only a few seconds from actually having to brake.

He had trouble getting how people would be in such a hurry to get to a place where they’d had to come to a stop where they didn’t want to while wasting gas in the process. So this tip was from someone who would have won a blue ribbon if there was in the category of “how to stretch a dollar”. But as it turns out, that “smooth operator” of driving had a safety aspect as well. Anything that keeps a driver connected to traffic/environment around them, that helps them make adjustments a bit too early than almost too late, can often add up to a life saved.

A major insurance company decided many years ago that a device that would measure and record the times when a car was accelerating, braking, or turning too suddenly (and delivering the data directly to their assessors) could help them determine which drivers were less risk-prone. The “carrot” for the program was that those who voluntarily signed up for it would be eligible for discounted rated based on their “safe driver” score. Insurance companies may be many things, but they’re not dumb.

The “chunky” drivers are the opposite of “smooth”; fast starts, hard stops and cornering are generally the hallmark of the ones who are either too inattentive, aggressive, or egotistical. In a way, the “good driver program” makes someone’s vehicle a kind of self-educating vehicle (SEV); working along with the self -educating roads ((SERs) that help calm traffic.

Now consider the possibilities if the smooth vs chunky spectrum were assigned to individual drivers rather than just the registered owner. A higher level of technology would be needed, but is certainly within reach. And the drivers in the program could have benefits of lower license renewal fees and registration fees (almost all registered owners are the primary drivers of their vehicles).

We’ll look into some some additional ways SEVs might make driving safer and less stressful next time. Along with a nostalgic look at a decades-old TV show where the car was the star.