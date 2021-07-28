Road Zen: Shared paths, happy trails

Back in March, a reader requested a column on safety practices for bicyclists on the city’s multi-use paths (MUPs), AKA shared use paths. I should have gotten to that earlier in the higher use season. But some other topics, like Montana’s continuing conundrum with DUI drivers, elbowed their way to the front of my brain. So, sorry — and I’ll address path issues today. But first I have to give a shout-out to Tim Romo for explaining his protocol for safe motorcycling (June 20 letter to the editor).
An earlier writer had complained about the loud motors/pipes on so many motorcycles; how they disrupted the quiet of her neighborhood. And that, by her observation, they seemed to mostly serving as attention-getting devices for young men. So Romo replied, quite respectfully I might add, that his choice of a decibel-enhanced motorcycle was not for self-aggrandizement or causing offense. No, it was for his safety; pointing out that “you noticed us with the loud pipes.” He recounted drivers looking “right at me” yet pulling out right in front of him, almost hitting him.
As a bicyclist, I can certainly relate. So thank you, Tim Romo, for providing a singular safety solution to all us pedal pushers out there: we just need to attach a loudspeaker to our bike that sends out loud motorcycle sounds.
All kidding aside, the issue of the “invisible” motorcycle (and bicycle!) is important. But we have to be careful not to automatically blame this lack of seeing a smaller vehicle on the carelessness (stupidity, disregard — pick your adjective) of larger-vehicle drivers. Much of it is how the human vision system works; a matter of Inattentional Blindness and Saccadic Omission. I’ve explained these “blindnesses” before, but perhaps a future update is in order.
***
So, on to MUP protocols for happier and safer users. A rather generic motor vehicle code, MCA 81-6-302, regards careless driving offenders. It states that a person operating a vehicle on a public highway “shall drive it in a careful and prudent manner that does not unduly or unreasonably endanger ... a person entitled to use the highway.” A nice Golden Rule; basically, “watch where you’re going and be nice”; easily translatable to cyclists and pedestrians on MUPs. Some important specifics for harmonious and safe path use:
Bicyclists:
- A MUP is not a racetrack. Duh!
- Always announce your passing of others (on foot or wheels) with your bell or voice (“passing on your left”).
- Slow down an extra bit when approaching pedestrians, especially when they’re in groups, include children or are seemingly distracted (phoning, ear bud use, texting, etc.).
Pedestrians:
- In general, walk on the right. Yes, it’s the opposite of what you do for safety when walking along a highway shoulder. But on MUPs you are “traffic,” and the system is least prone to disruptions when everyone travels on the right; passing, when safe, on the left.
- Pets need to be leashed — period. And if you use a “retractible,” please don’t let Fido create a trip wire across the entire path.
- An acknowledgment as bikers announce their passing is greatly appreciated; a little hand wave or slight rightward move. It will keep us from shouting, thinking you may not have heard us.
Everyone: When stopping to converse with someone, watch river floaters, etc., please move off a bit to the side of the path. Avoid moving in groupings that consume the path width; leave space for others to easily pass.
With that, as Roy and Dale once sang: “Happy trails to you."
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.