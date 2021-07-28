Road Zen: Shared paths, happy trails

Back in March, a reader requested a column on safety practices for bicyclists on the city’s multi-use paths (MUPs), AKA shared use paths. I should have gotten to that earlier in the higher use season. But some other topics, like Montana’s continuing conundrum with DUI drivers, elbowed their way to the front of my brain. So, sorry — and I’ll address path issues today. But first I have to give a shout-out to Tim Romo for explaining his protocol for safe motorcycling (June 20 letter to the editor).

An earlier writer had complained about the loud motors/pipes on so many motorcycles; how they disrupted the quiet of her neighborhood. And that, by her observation, they seemed to mostly serving as attention-getting devices for young men. So Romo replied, quite respectfully I might add, that his choice of a decibel-enhanced motorcycle was not for self-aggrandizement or causing offense. No, it was for his safety; pointing out that “you noticed us with the loud pipes.” He recounted drivers looking “right at me” yet pulling out right in front of him, almost hitting him.