Road Zen: Signs of poor driving not always seen

So why do I mention this? It’s to reinforce the point I’ve probably made at least once in this column over the past few years. Determining an even small violation of a binary choice traffic infraction is simple; you were either driving over 35 or you weren’t, you either stopped or didn’t. But degeneration to public safety more commonly stems from habitual failures regarding the more nebulous and spectral regulation to “use due care.” For virtually every crash, it’s possible to mentally “rewind the tape” and point out that it wouldn’t have happened if a basically responsible driver had simply done “x” or avoided doing “y.” It’s rather ironic that you can violate some laws in certain ways and be basically safe, yet cause crashes while doing nothing specifically illegal.

When it comes to deadly crashes, drunk driving and outrageous speeds garner most of the headlines, and rightly so. But most crashes blossom from seeds of disregard, watered by a mental disconnect from the process of driving. It’s not a blatant disregard of the law. Rather, it’s a failure to sufficiently comprehend what’s going on around us and how our actions (or failure to act) produces risk to ourselves and others. The inattentive mind, whether spawned by a cell phone, rowdy kids in the back seat or simple daydreaming, is a leading indicator of crumpled fenders and broken lives.