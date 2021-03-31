Road Zen: Signs of poor driving not always seen

The lyric of a “rebellious” song from back in my teen years has been spinning through my graying grey matter lately. The chorus is this: “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blocking off the scenery, blowing my mind. ‘Do this, don’t do that’ — can’t you read the sign?”
Maybe it was observing the heightened pushback against pandemic-related regulations; specifically the ubiquitous “face masks required” signs. Most didn’t like it, yet understood and complied. Others might have courteously considered a “request” for masking but bristled at what they consider the “overreach” of a mandate.
Signs. In your face. Often helpful, necessary even — yet almost asking for rebellion at some level.
Signs on our streets/roads are ubiquitous and mostly essential; they provide for the safe and efficient movement of motor vehicles and other traffic. So here’s a question. Of all the signs, in their many shapes, colors and meanings, that you see every day, which two do you think are most responded to with “rebellion”?
Yeah, that was pretty easy; it’s speed limit and stop signs, of course. Almost all of us violate their “mandates” on a regular, albeit moderate, basis. We’re a society of traffic scofflaws, but almost always with a lowercase “s.” Over the limit by 5 or even 8 mph is surely common but just as surely harmless in almost every case. Responding to a stop sign by slowing to a crawl while carefully checking for traffic is a violation, but generally one of zero consequence.
So why do I mention this? It’s to reinforce the point I’ve probably made at least once in this column over the past few years. Determining an even small violation of a binary choice traffic infraction is simple; you were either driving over 35 or you weren’t, you either stopped or didn’t. But degeneration to public safety more commonly stems from habitual failures regarding the more nebulous and spectral regulation to “use due care.” For virtually every crash, it’s possible to mentally “rewind the tape” and point out that it wouldn’t have happened if a basically responsible driver had simply done “x” or avoided doing “y.” It’s rather ironic that you can violate some laws in certain ways and be basically safe, yet cause crashes while doing nothing specifically illegal.
When it comes to deadly crashes, drunk driving and outrageous speeds garner most of the headlines, and rightly so. But most crashes blossom from seeds of disregard, watered by a mental disconnect from the process of driving. It’s not a blatant disregard of the law. Rather, it’s a failure to sufficiently comprehend what’s going on around us and how our actions (or failure to act) produces risk to ourselves and others. The inattentive mind, whether spawned by a cell phone, rowdy kids in the back seat or simple daydreaming, is a leading indicator of crumpled fenders and broken lives.
Unfortunately, the ability to discern various degrees of inattention and cite a driver who exceeded a specified level is a fairly slippery enterprise. Police easily identify and arrest drivers for excessive speed and blatantly running stop signs/lights. Citations for inattentive driving, however, require some physical manifestation such as not signaling a lane change or slightly erratic movements within the lane. These little “tell-tales” can often be ignored.
The struggle to eliminate driver “brain fog” and just plain carelessness will likely continue until we are all ensconced in autonomous vehicles; not something I’m particularly looking forward to. Until then, can we all please “sign off” on operating high-powered metal weapons with the level of responsibility the privilege of doing so requires?
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.