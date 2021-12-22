Road Zen: Smarter cars for safer drivers

Last month I pointed out certain types of roadway and street environments being conducive to drivers operating in a more moderated manner; keeping their speeds down and being more attentive. And if self-enforcing roads move us toward better driving habits, imagine what the technology of “self educating/enforcing cars” could accomplish.

SECs wouldn’t be the same as the often hyped autonomous vehicles (AV); it would be more about developments in vehicle technology that give feedback on the quality of one’s driving. At least one major insurance company has a “good driver” indicating device available that will get you lower premiums when you score well. It’s a fairly simple system: An accelerometer measures the g-forces on the vehicle; those produced by acceleration, braking and rounding corners. So if you’re not making jackrabbit starts, suddenly braking or cornering like you’re at Daytona, then your insurer sees you as a safer (aka non-aggressive) driver. And of course sudden braking or swerving could also be be an indicator of distracted driving. The system’s measurements are wirelessly sent to the insurance company so they can hopefully determine you’re a low-risk driver.

Now let’s give that smart car even greater abilities to gauge the positive and negative attributes and practices of their masters. A tiny interior camera can observe, and computer software interpret, the eye and head movements of the driver. Certain types of movements are known indicators of distracted or drowsy driving as well as likely impairment by drugs or alcohol. In Europe, demonstration cars with similar systems have actually shown the ability to remove a driver from endangering themselves or others. In one case, a driver’s car slowed and safely pulled off the roadway as he began suffering from a heart attack.

Dangerous high-speed chases could become a thing of the past; driving with that kind of recklessness would have the vehicle figuratively saying “This is nuts, dude, I’m literally putting a stop to this,” and safely pulling the vehicle over. If facial recognition were included in the system it would stop unauthorized drivers, making auto theft and carjacking much more difficult.

Imagine a family with a couple of teenage drivers having an AI system vehicle that assesses driver attentiveness and restraint. Mom and Dad would love to be able to track the kids' driving scores, possibly linking privileges to a specific minimum number. Parents would be kept on their toes as well: “Hey, Dad, Mom’s a better driver than you. Ha!”

The obvious question becomes who will have access to your driving score. Family members? Maybe allowing your insurance company access in hopes of getting better rates? How about the Division of Motor Vehicles — you know, those folks who determined that you had enough knowledge and skills (sadly, they couldn’t test for your judgment) to authorize you to drive in public in the first place? Chances are, a lot of people wouldn’t like having their car ratting them out and perhaps requiring them to submit to a road test in order to keep their license. But it’s probably a good bet that the loudest protesters against government intrusion would be those with the worst driving records.

For my money, I think vehicles with an AI elf-on-the-shelf (dashboard) would make a great Christmas gift, actually extending throughout the year — a gift creating a place where more of the drivers we share the road with are competent and responsible. In the meantime, I’ll settle for Santa having put the gift of patience and due care in your Christmas stocking. Bonus: It could help around dinners with extended family as well as when driving.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

