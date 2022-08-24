Road Zen: Street safe

If you’re a regular reader of these columns, you know about my predilection for using quotes from well-known movies. So, relative to bicyclists avoiding collisions, particularly with motor vehicles, I’ll go with what Mr. Miyagi said to Daniel in the original Karate Kid movie: “Best way no lose fight – no be there”. This avoidance analogy isn’t a directive to leave the bike at home and take the car (if you have one). And while some might equate bicycle commuting on a street to having a feeling of being in a “fight” at times, I disagree. Done well, on-street bicycling can be more of a “dance”; one where the cyclist, though the smaller “partner”, can (and should) take the lead.

Rather, the “No be there” is in reference to certain conflict zones that present themselves, particularly to cyclists, in normal traffic. Being a vulnerable part of traffic, the cyclist, especially one with “street smarts”, recognizes and acts in ways to avoid arriving at a place where a motorist could potentially be arriving at the same time. Almost all these zones and situations are at intersections, and generally exist more for cyclists than motorists. And the cyclist, of course, has more at risk if they fail to mitigate conflict potential.

So let’s take a look at two common conflict situations — and some ways to handle them. The objective here is to not only to increase safety, but to develop a new level of confidence and comfort wherever we ride.

A very common conflict with motorists is the “Right Hook”, where a car passes on your left just before an intersection and then makes a right turn across your path. At a minimum, it’s disconcerting and stressful, often making you brake hard to avoid a collision. The worst case: a vehicle has barely passed you before the turn and, having no time to react, you collide with the side of the car. The answer here is, on approaching any intersection, determining if a there’s a driver who will reach it just a car length or two ahead of you. If the answer, from quick over-the-shoulder check or a look in your mirror, is “yes”, avoid the potential “hook” by slowing down a bit — thus ensuring the driver, if turning, will be safely in front of you. Judging spatial relationships and relative speeds takes some practice, but it’s a worthwhile and basic skill. Most potential right hooks will be false alarms. But why continue to roll the dice by handling your safety over to a stranger if you don’t need to?

Another common conflict: The “Pull Out”. On most streets, you can encounter drivers looking to pull out on to your street from a driveway, alley, or side street stop sign. Unfortunately, there are times when they pull out into your path; you were (regardless of clothing color, etc.) a victim of “bicycle invisibility”. To raise your degree of recognition, start by understanding that their eyes actually did see you. But the brain, the organ ultimately responsible for seeing, disregarded that part of the input because it had a priority and focus of finding an opening in traffic. Moving left into the lane, if clear, will put you in the area of the driver’s main focus. A little side-to-side “wiggle” will help you stand out against the background. If vehicles are coming up on your left, they will deter the Pull Out as long as they aren’t too far behind or in front of you. It’s advisable to avoid riding at the edge when there’s a large gap between cars.