Road Zen: Time to put down pickups? Part 2

Last month I listed a number of ways ultra-large pickups create safety problems, particularly with their very high front profiles; hoods are almost five feet high, creating problematic blind spots and a crushing impact face. But I left you all hanging a bit, alluding to subliminal advertising messages. So here’s the rest of the story on potential dangers regarding mega-pickups.

I recently encountered a story indicating possible psychological components to designing the new pickup generation. It may be part of the design process to create vehicles that appear and feel aggressive, potentially developing dangerous driving habits. Statements from design and marketing people give some insight. A General Motors designer put it this way in a recent issue of “Muscle Car and Truck” magazine: “We spent a lot of time making sure that when you stand in front of this thing (GMC Sierra HD pickup) it looks like it’s going to come get you. It’s got that pissed-off feel, but not in a boyish way, still looking mature. It just had to have that imposing look. I remember driving through downtown (Detroit) and seeing the (sculpture) fist of Joe Lewis and thinking that’s what this truck should look like — a massive fist moving through the air”. I don’t know about you, but for me that’s somewhat of a scary mindset.

Marketing and advertising often works by implying a product fills a need, often a false one created by tapping into subconscious desires or insecurities. The generic message: “Hey, buy our _____ (tooth whitening strips, deodorant, “fat-burning” diet pills, etc.) and your life will be so much better. You’ll be happier, healthier and more confident”. In the case of the mega-pickup, it’s: “When you get behind the wheel of this baby, beyond a rational goal of safety and comfort, your deepest desire to feel powerful, aggressive and dominant — ‘a massive fist moving through the air’ — will be fulfilled”.

Now I’m not suggesting that people are entering showrooms and asking for a truck to make them an aggressive “top dog” when jousting with traffic. But marketing folks, being good at their jobs, understand there’s a subconscious and untapped desire of certain potential customers to feel tough and powerful on the streets. And it may be some are drawn to extra-imposing vehicles because they don’t have feelings of control, strength or self-assurance in other aspects of their lives. In any case, it seems manufacturers are happy to design and sell products that are, in rather significant ways, rolling Petri dishes for growing aggressive tendencies on the road. That’s quite sad, perhaps even irresponsible. Because traffic, at least safely operating traffic, is intended to be a dance rather than a wrestling match. Antisocial emotions aren’t a good fit in shared spaces of large and powerful vehicles.

Of course I’d never question the motivation for any individual’s decision to use a particular type of vehicle. But if you find yourself attracted to a certain type of pickup (one Ford model being called “The Beast” in a local TV ad), might I suggest the advice of Obi-wan Kenobi: “Search your feelings”.

And one final request, if you will. When behind the wheel of whatever kind and size of vehicle you’ve chosen to operate, strive to be the kind of loving, generous and patient person your dog already thinks you are.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

