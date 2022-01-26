Road Zen: Time to put down pickups?

I generally try a non-controversial approach in this column; mostly I’m looking to present information and/or inspiration for improving safety for all who ply the public right of way. But today I’m stepping into uncharted territory by saying things likely to draw ire, possibly hate mail, from certain Montanans. I’m going to attack pickup trucks.

And that’s odd, since I’ve actually owned pickups. But in recent decades, there’s been a notable, and somewhat disturbing, morphing of the typical pickup; they’re getting bigger. As in really big. But why?

Manufacturers often up the size/comfort of vehicles in good economic (aka low gas price) times. And I understand heightened levels of power are needed for towing larger horse trailers (campers, boats, etc.). Bigger/stronger trucks also have a place in hauling heavy construction materials. But these situations have been around long before the recent surge in mega-pickup ownership. Beyond simply approaching behemoth status, there’s something particularly different in today’s generation of pickups — different and dangerous. The dangers are physical and, quite possibly, psychological. And they most significantly affect vulnerable road users. Some dangers built into this new generation of pickups are quite visible if not always readily recognized.

Most obvious is a massive, blunt snout; a grill as imposing and unforgiving as a concrete wall. A pedestrian on the receiving end of a collision won’t be thrown up onto a hood that’s close to five feet above the ground. By contrast, the leading edge of the typical sedan, at about two feet, would contact most pedestrians at mid-thigh, flipping the victim onto the car’s hood. Why’s that important? Well, at moderate speeds the victim survival rate is notably worse in the first (flat frontal) situation. Any pedestrian, even a person riding a bike or scooter, would be thrown forward and then under the still moving vehicle — absolutely the last place you’d want to be.

Even at slow speeds, towering blunt-nosed pickups present dangers. Imagine being at a stop sign on a residential street. Ready to make a right, you’re checking traffic from the left. Perhaps a child of about 9 approaches on the sidewalk from the right, entering the crosswalk. And, Murphy’s Law being ubiquitous, that’s when you see an opening in traffic and accelerate — never seeing that 52” tall kid in front of the truck’s 55” high front end. Tragedy? Try design flaw. Having those antenna-like convex mirrors like we see on school buses could help. Not likely though; the cool factor would be shot.

The final safety issues from the truck’s physical dimensions also apply to other modern vehicle types having become larger/heavier over time. The roof columns are larger in order to keep passengers from being crushed in a rollover crash. That creates a bigger blind spot, particularly in the circumstance of drivers looking left while preparing for a turn. Also, being seated higher above the road and in a larger vehicle reduces the sense of how fast you’re going, creating a natural tendency to drive at a higher speed unless you pay close attention to the speedometer.

The mega-pickups plying our streets in increasing numbers have many valid uses. The negative aspects noted are apparently a necessary part of the design, and will hopefully be countermanded by enhanced caution from a driver’s understanding of the safety foibles. But there are disturbing ways these utilitarian vehicles are being promoted to some motorists. Subliminal things that potentially reduce safety.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

