Road Zen: Understand your potential “invisibility”

To paraphrase Shakespeare, “To see, or not to see, that is the question.” Or to be a bit more current, paraphrasing a cellular service provider commercial, “Can you see me now?” It’s not unusual for a police report of a crash to indicate that a driver “looked but failed to see” another vehicle or, more commonly, a pedestrian or bicyclist. This seems to fail a test of logic. Perhaps it’s simply the excuse of a driver with their nose in their smart phone. Is it really possible to be looking right at something, or someone, and not see them? Amazingly, the answer is “yes.” But the way our eyes (more accurately, our vision) serves, and yet sometimes fails to serve, us is due a bit more exploration.
The first thing to keep in mind is that we don’t actually see with our eyes, but with our brain. Eyes are simply the beginning of the neural pathway that results in vision. If everything in one’s field of vision truly registered as something “seen” in the brain, the result would be an overload of information that would make it almost impossible to function. So our brain separates the wheat from the chaff, as it were — and this is true for all our senses. It sorts out, based on the circumstances and past experiences, the things that need attending to in order for us to be functional, comfortable and safe. This decision as to what information from the retina is relevant to the situation can produce the situation known as Inattentional Blindness (IB); where something that is right there to be seen simply doesn’t register.
A famous experiment demonstrating IB gave an observational task to subjects. A subject was to watch a video, a group of people passing some basketballs to one another, and to keep count of how many times a ball was tossed by a person in a white shirt. When they reported the number, the tester would congratulate them and then ask “Did you see the gorilla?” Very few had. The video was replayed and, sure enough, part way through a person in a gorilla suit walked through the group of moving players, thumped its chest and walked off.
The directive from the brain to disregard visual information irrelevant to its priorities can be conscious (as with the “gorilla experiment”) or unconscious. A common traffic situation of IB is a driver ready to make a left turn. The unconscious command from the brain is to determine there’s enough distance from oncoming traffic to safely make the turn. Experience is that traffic is almost exclusively motor vehicles (cars, trucks, buses). And so, there are a significant number of incidents where drivers have turned directly into the path of an oncoming motorcycle or bicycle. It’s not so much about being small; rather it’s about not meeting an experiential norm. Any motorcyclist who’s been riding some years will likely tell you horror stories about how “some idiot, blind motorist looked right through me,” causing this kind of near miss or even crash.
The take-away for a vulnerable traveler? Understand your potential “invisibility” (regardless of clothing color, etc.), and take extra precautions, particularly as you approach intersections. Create eye contact with potentially conflicting drivers if possible to confirm your presence is noted. And if you’re driving a motor vehicle, please do your best to keep an IB situation at bay by consciously taking extra time and focus as you scan for all forms of traffic. Remind yourself to “look for everything” because you’d hate to wind up hitting one of us “gorillas.”
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.