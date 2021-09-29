Road Zen: Understand your potential “invisibility”

To paraphrase Shakespeare, “To see, or not to see, that is the question.” Or to be a bit more current, paraphrasing a cellular service provider commercial, “Can you see me now?” It’s not unusual for a police report of a crash to indicate that a driver “looked but failed to see” another vehicle or, more commonly, a pedestrian or bicyclist. This seems to fail a test of logic. Perhaps it’s simply the excuse of a driver with their nose in their smart phone. Is it really possible to be looking right at something, or someone, and not see them? Amazingly, the answer is “yes.” But the way our eyes (more accurately, our vision) serves, and yet sometimes fails to serve, us is due a bit more exploration.

The first thing to keep in mind is that we don’t actually see with our eyes, but with our brain. Eyes are simply the beginning of the neural pathway that results in vision. If everything in one’s field of vision truly registered as something “seen” in the brain, the result would be an overload of information that would make it almost impossible to function. So our brain separates the wheat from the chaff, as it were — and this is true for all our senses. It sorts out, based on the circumstances and past experiences, the things that need attending to in order for us to be functional, comfortable and safe. This decision as to what information from the retina is relevant to the situation can produce the situation known as Inattentional Blindness (IB); where something that is right there to be seen simply doesn’t register.