Roads removal: A big win for grizzlies

Roads also provide greater sight distances, making it easier for those who would illegally poach a bear. Sow grizzlies understand the danger of roads and they teach their cubs to avoid them. But since roads are often in the best feeding habitat — lush green areas along streams and rivers — the displaced bears often end up in sub-optimal habitat, leading to stress, malnourishment, and reduced reproductive success.

The harm posed to grizzlies from roads has been known for decades, which is why the Forest Service limited the amount of roads in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk grizzly habitat. In this particular court case, the Alliance focused on the plight of the grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak region where grizzlies are not even close to reaching recovery goals. The federal court found that "the continued uncertainty as to the scope of illegal use weighs in favor of Alliance" and ordered the Forest Service to re-consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service and issue a supplemental environmental impact statement.