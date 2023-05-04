I am straight and I’m not trans. The anti-trans bills being pushed by the state Legislature directly affect only a small number of people. On Friday, thousands of people around the state rose up in solidarity with Zooey Zephyr and the trans community.

Why should we put so much energy into stopping abuse of such a small number of people?

BECAUSE WE HAVE TO!

It is basic humanity that is under assault, and it is basic humanity that calls us to prevent it. An injury to one is an injury to all.

Suppose arsonists torch a house on the edge of town where a handful of people live. What do we do? We put out the fire! Of course! It is our friends, our neighbors, our relatives who are directly affected by it.

What happens if we don’t put it out? It spreads to the next house and the next until we lose everything in a massive inferno. This is a metaphor for the fascism rising in America today. An injury to one is an injury to all.

Some would say that anti-trans bills are a distraction. I agree: in a very real sense, they are a distraction.

The arsonist who torched that home isn’t working alone. While we’re preoccupied putting out the fire, his cronies are burgling our houses and robbing the bank. When we return from dousing the blaze, we find the silverware missing, the bicycle gone, the fridge bare. We find our cash gone from the bank.

Why are these queerophobic legislators attacking trans people now? Why did the arsonists torch that house now? To divert our precious attention and energy from the grander thefts they are engaged in.

While we’re focused on stopping them, those arsonists in Helena are:

Enriching landlords at the expense of tenants.

Taking money from mental healthcare.

Preventing action on the climate emergency.

Removing local control over tenants’ rights, fossil fuel decisions, etc.

Eviscerating the constitution, the judiciary, privacy and citizen’s initiatives.

Giving tax breaks to the wealthy.

And they want you to believe that trans people are a threat? Divide and conquer is alive and well.

So, what do we do?

If we let the arsonists torch one home, it takes down the entire state. On the other hand, if all we do is protect that home and its occupants, we lose everything else. If all we do is put out brush fires, we don’t see who the criminals are and why they’re pouring on gasoline.

This struggle cannot be about a single issue. It has to go to the root of why this is happening. The wealthy, the 1%, want to be as free as they can to extract as much as they can from the rest of us, the 99%. No rent laws to protect tenants. No environmental laws to protect our land, water and air. Taking resources from those in need. No constitution to empower us to resist. Diminished civil rights for trans people and women. And everyone else, for that matter.

We need a mass movement to make the state and the country ours. We need to take it from the wealthy. Wealth is power. When there are vast differences in wealth, as we have now, there is no democracy.

Let’s not make Friday a one-time flash in the pan. I’d like to urge all of you to join the movement. Get engaged! Stay engaged!

Just don’t go home and think that we’ve accomplished something with a single rally. The road to freedom is long and hard. Friday is only a few steps along that road.