Robbie Liben: Elon Musk vs Twitter, the workers and the world

As soon as Elon Musk bought Twitter, he fired 7,500 workers, 50% of the work-force. He bought the company with $33 billion of his own money and another $13B in a “leveraged buyout” loan. That means that Twitter owes banks the $13B, not Musk. With its purchase, Twitter’s debt increased more than three-fold from $5B to $15B. Debt service alone is $1B per year.

These numbers are, of course, mind-boggling. In order to deal with such massive debt, Musk has to slash expenses to the bone. Firing half the employees is part of that strategy.

Let’s be clear: These workers were fired due to no fault of their own. They’re simply pawns in Musk’s high stakes poker game. He’s demanded that employees commit to working “long hours at high intensity.” When you fire half of the workers, those remaining are expected to take up the slack. Market ideology says that the market will punish Musk if he damages Twitter so much and saddles it with so much debt that it cannot function. That ideology is silent on why it’s OK to punish workers for their owners’ behavior. The American labor movement worked hard for the 8-hour day. We must not willingly lose it just to profit slave-drivers like Musk.

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth is $199B. If Twitter goes under, he will lose $33B. No doubt that will sting, but will in no way make him a pauper or significantly degrade his political power. The market punishes his workers more than it does him. Market ideology assumes that owners are rational enough to know what’s in their company’s interest. It doesn’t say anything about what happens if the owner is just incompetent. In this case, it’s not even clear if profit is Musk’s goal.

If Twitter does go bankrupt, though, the remaining workers will lose their jobs. That’s bad. And, Twitter is a utility used by millions of people around the world. If it’s gone, we lose that tool. Why is it OK for one man to have so much power that he can take so much from so many so quickly? This is criminal.

The ability of the wealthy and the market to wreak havoc on innocent people is not limited to the billionaires. Such destruction happens wherever there are wealth disparities. Just one example: According to the Missoulian ("Homelessness among older people in Montana is on the rise," Nov. 15), an elderly couple in Columbia Falls were forced from their home and their marriage when “Investors bought their house this year and raised the rent from $1,000, including utilities, to $1,800, plus the cost of utilities.”

Given the outrageous increases in property values inflicted by the market, it’s likely these investors had to pay top dollar for the property. In order to cover their costs, they jacked up the rent far more than the previous owners would have. And they’ve forced an elderly couple, Lisa Beaty and Kim Hilton, sell all of their belongings and to lose their marriage. An old woman with fibromyalgia now lives with her daughter in a 1-bedroom apartment and an old man with diabetes and a broken leg to lives in his car. In the winter. In Montana. By any rational standard, this is surely a crime.

We must find ways to protect ourselves from the cruelty of the market and of the wealthy. We must devise an alternative economy. At the Democratic Socialists of America, that is exactly what we are trying to do. Please join us and help make the world a better place.