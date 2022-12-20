Robbie Liben: How to get elected in Montana

It’s not that hard to get elected in Montana: All you need to do is say what you stand for. In concrete terms with specific policies, not empty platitudes about Montana values, good character, having what it takes or being an athlete.

This approach has been lost on the Montana Democratic Party in recent years. “Vote for me because my opponent is awful” is not a winning strategy. Simply calling your opponent a liar without saying what you will do if elected doesn’t lend itself to accountability.

The Liberal point of view

LR-131, a direct attack on abortion rights was soundly defeated. Yet Monica Tranel and Penny Ronning, both pro-choice, were defeated. This tells us two things: That voters care about issues; and that their preferences are generally to the left of people they elect. I suspect this is true in most states.

Dems who don’t understand this try to blame the electorate for somehow being ignorant or complain about how “conservative” Montana is. It’s an excuse for not having an electoral platform that speaks to voters. By “platform” I don’t mean what demographics to pander to, what TV commercials to run, etc. I mean what they intend to do in office.

Jon Tester and Steve Bullock ran as liberals and won in this allegedly conservative state. They did so by saying what they'd do about specific issues. Tester, in his debate against incumbent Conrad Burns was very clear about privacy: “No Mr. Burns, I don’t want to weaken the Patriot Act. I want to repeal it!” Bullock was clear about the need for campaign finance reform. These are issues that resonate with Montanans.

By contrast, the utterly vacuous Kathleen Williams and Rob Quist stood for… who knows? In a TV ad, Williams unapologetically said she voted for Reagan, one of the most destructive and lawless leaders this country has ever seen. It was a pathetic attempt to pander to conservatives. No one likes being pandered to. And it turned off her base.

Monica Tranel is not vacuous, though it’s hard to tell from her campaign e-mails. By my rough count, only 10% cited issues. That’s generous because most of that 10% merely mentioned issues without saying what she’d do about them. That lack of accountability worried me.

Tranel was clear in her support for abortion rights. That’s not bad, but that alone wasn’t enough to win. It’s been the price of admission to the Democratic Party for almost five decades. The scare message has been “Vote Dem or you’ll lose those rights.” It should be obvious that many voters, though sympathetic, have other concerns that are more important. If you don’t address these concerns, why would they vote for you?

We have had a well-founded fear that Republican victories in 2022 or 2024 will usher in fascism, and many of us reluctantly voted Democrat. Our plea to the next crop of candidates is: Help us out!

The Democratic Socialist perspective

The Montana Democratic Party would rather lose an election than challenge the corporate status quo. Our perspective is that both parties work on behalf of the wealthy at the expense of the 99%.

We need a mass movement to end the housing emergency, to stop climate destruction, to end mass incarceration, to resolve the economic insecurity that most Americans suffer. Elections by themselves won’t help. There are legions of corporate lobbyists with bottomless pockets forcing politicians to their will. We the people don’t have those resources. But we can mobilize! Without the wealth wielded by the corporate world, it’s the only power we have. Come join us in building that movement.