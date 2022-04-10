Robbie Liben: Neoliberal absurdity

Neoliberalism is the political philosophy that government neither can nor should do anything on behalf of its people. It’s all entirely up to the individual and the free market, and if you the individual can’t manage, it’s your own fault. The proposition is absurd given the role mutual aid has played in human evolution from hunter-gatherer societies to barn raising in rural communities. It’s bizarre to believe that those at the bottom would choose to live with the vast wealth disparity we have in the United States. And yet it’s become the dominant philosophy of both political parties.

Critics created a thought experiment years ago to demonstrate taking this philosophy to its logical extreme: Imagine your country is being invaded. Do you have an army to defend you? Or does each individual pick up a gun to fight back? The latter is clearly ridiculous because, like most things important at a social or national level, defense requires training, coordination, equipment, infrastructure, funding, and so forth, none of which can be expected of individuals by themselves. It’s such a preposterous scenario it’s hard to imagine that anyone would seriously espouse it.

Enter Roger Koopman, prince of the preposterous, who espouses just that. ("A free Ukraine would not have been attacked," Missoulian, March 25). He quotes a number of “recent studies” for statistics about gun ownership in Ukraine making a logical leap to ask, “How different would it now be if every household was armed…? Russia would not be losing the war, because the war would not exist.” Obviously, Putin wouldn’t want Ukrainian pistols damaging the paint on his tanks. Nor would he want their lead bullets polluting the Ukrainian environment. He couldn’t conceivably dispatch bombers against them.

America is awash with weaponry at 1.2 guns per capita, according to the World Population Review. Is that the only thing preventing the Canadian Hordes from swooping down on Montana? Gun ownership is 0.34 per capita in Canada. With such a paucity of personal weaponry, Canadians must be quaking in their boots at the prospect of a U.S. invasion. Iraq only had 0.12 guns per capita. Did that make the U.S. invasion inevitable?

Koopman cynically uses Ukrainian suffering to push an utterly unrelated agenda. Like many gun advocates, he confuses liberty with weaponry. Will militia wannabes with assault rifles seriously stop a police state? Or will they be part of it? An AK-47 may not be good at stopping a tank. But it’s excellent for eliminating your neighbors.

With almost four times as many guns in the U.S. as in Canada, the U.S. homicide rate by gun is 4.46 per 100,000, compared to Canada’s 0.61, more than seven times as high. The U.S. suicide rate by gun is almost five times as high. This is an important discussion to have, but not in the context of Ukraine. Unless...

Unless Koopman means we should all be packing Javelin missiles. I hesitate to go there because he’s sure to follow. But yes, maybe we should all have Javelins to protect our nation. Why stop at simply allowing AR-15s? We should all be armed to the teeth. Domestic carnage will surge but hey, that’s the price of freedom! If we all have javelins the next barroom brawl will be a blast! Track and field events with javelins will take on a whole new meaning! But I digress.

Please, can we stop this neoliberal nonsense? When we are merely individuals, we are all diminished. From fire departments to transportation; from public schools to science research; from open spaces to national parks: What we build together is what makes society great.

Robbie Liben, Organizer, Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

