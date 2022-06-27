Robbie Liben: Reproductive rights and political power

Despite the fact that 70% of Americans want abortion to be safe and legal, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. This points to a profound lack of democracy in this country. Is this attack really being driven by the religious right? Or is the corporate world using abortion to pit the people against each other?

Here are a few factoids to make your head spin:

• In 1947 Prescott Bush, George H.W. Bush’s father, was Treasurer of Planned Parenthood.

• In 1967 California Governor Ronald Reagan signed the country’s most liberal abortion law.

• In 1968 presidential candidate Richard Nixon advocated federal funds for family planning.

• In 1980 George H.W. Bush campaigned for president as a pro-choice Republican.

Did the religious right suddenly become amazing lobbyists? Hardly.

• In 1968 evangelical magazine Christianity Today concluded that “abortion is a very complicated moral issue.”

• In 1971, the Southern Baptist Convention came out in favor of opening up access to abortion in many cases, and reaffirmed that position in 1974 and 1976.

What changed was that the Republican Party started to use the religious right as pawns.

Jesus said, “it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven.” What place does Christianity have in an economic system that’s based on accumulating wealth and creating poverty? The sixth commandment says “You shall not kill.” Where does it fit in a country based on war and conquest? Though there have been theologians who justify wealth as reward for the “Protestant work ethic,” Christian and capitalist values are generally at odds with each other. How do you convince Christians to support corporate rule while turning them against movements they might otherwise support? Convince them that abortion is the number one evil, far worse than all others.

The political movements of the 1960s were successfully challenging poverty, racism, misogyny, homophobia. The anti-war movement was vast. We were building a beautiful new world. We were advocating for political and economic democracy. We were challenging corporate power and that was not acceptable.

The anti-abortion strategy is an amazing tool for dividing people. Divide us against each other so that we cannot effectively challenge the powers that be. Reagan, the Bushes and Trump opportunistically manipulated the religious right to that end. Attacks on reproductive rights force many activists to spend vast amounts of energy working to preserve those rights, energy that could’ve been used on movement building. That energy comes at the expense of every other objective we could be working toward.

But we can’t let the Democratic Party off the hook.

Democrats in Congress could have passed laws guaranteeing abortion rights anytime they had a majority in the last few decades. Instead, they sold out our welfare programs, health care, labor rights, schools, environment, and even threatened Social Security and Medicare during the Clinton and Obama administrations, counting on Republican attacks on reproductive rights to scare people into loyally supporting them. Our own Max Baucus prevented Medicare-for-All, meaning reproductive justice itself was off the table.

As both parties reap the benefits of division, the wealthy get wealthier, poverty and homelessness increase, mass incarceration thrives and violence surges. The status quo is working just fine for the 1%.

We will never safely preserve reproductive rights under capitalism. Where wealth is power, there is little democracy. And without democracy, all of our rights are in peril.

Capitalists always use the tools at hand to maintain their power. Dividing people against each other over abortion is only one of them, and it has proven quite useful.

Robbie Liben lives in Missoula and serves as the organizer for the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

