“An Act Prohibiting Rent Control of Private Property,” Montana Senate Bill SB-105 would prohibit local governments in Montana from enacting any rent control laws. It doubles down on prohibitions already existing.

Prohibitions on rent control ensure that rent will never be affordable in Montana. Bill sponsor Senator Steve Fitzpatrick believes that rent control “would ultimately exacerbate the housing shortage in Montana by pushing property values down.” (Missoulian Jan. 18) That’s a bizarre argument because soaring housing prices are the proximate cause of the current crisis. If there’s any truth to his claim about property values, we should enact rent control for that reason alone. Property prices need to come down to earth.

Nationwide and in Montana, one of the driving forces behind the housing emergency is investment companies gobbling up rental property, driving up rents and lowering tolerance for tenants in distress. If rent control lowers profit, it would lower the rate-of-return on investment and hence discourage investment companies from plundering the housing market.

Fitzpatrick said “People don’t feel that incentive to go build housing, to go build apartment buildings and so forth.” Let’s unpack that assertion. He claims that the only way that market forces will encourage new home building is if rental prices are unrestricted. If they’re unrestricted, then any new housing constructed with market forces will be sold or rented for as much money as possible, “what the market will bear.” It will be no more affordable than housing currently available. In other words, simply building our way out of the housing emergency will not create any affordable housing. High end construction is much more lucrative, especially in a tight market. If you’re a developer, why would you choose to build affordable housing when you would profit much more from building luxury housing?

On the other hand, if there are no high-end options available to build due in part to rent control, would developers simply stop building housing? Of course not. They’d build in the affordable market, which is what we desperately need.

Not surprisingly, SB 105 is backed by lobbyists representing landlords, developers and real estate agents, groups whose interests are diametrically opposed to tenants’ interests. The higher the rents are, the more profit these groups accumulate. John Sinrud of the Montana Landlords Association tried to frighten legislators, saying that rent control “could ultimately push existing rentals off the market.” Landlords will take rentals off the market? Really? And do what with them?

Housing rental should demand a high level of responsibility from landlords. But for them it’s just a business proposition. Lose a tenant and you spend money to find a new one. It’s the cost of doing business. For a tenant, losing your home turns your world upside down. Moving, and taking time off work to move, is costly and stressful. Landlords bear none of those expenses. And in the current housing emergency, finding a new and affordable home in the 30 days given by the landlord is nearly impossible. The power imbalance forces tenants to pay whatever extortionary rent increases are demanded, whether they can afford them or not. Or it forces them to live in their cars.

Though some mom-and-pop landlords are responsible, as a whole, landlords never will be; not in a capitalist economy. Rent control helps enforce that responsibility. It protects tenants from the brutality of the market. According to the US Census Bureau, over 30% of households in Montana are renters. Surely, tenants are a big enough constituency to give us the power to demand rent control from our legislature. After all, housing is a right, not a luxury.