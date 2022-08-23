Robbie Liben: What is Socialism?

Governor Schweitzer (“GOP smear word rings hollow,” Missoulian, July 17) rightly calls out Republican smears of any person or idea, however moderate, that does not conform to their right-wing orthodoxy, such as “socialist”. Rather than using a dictionary definition of socialism, as he does, it would be far more productive to actually ask a socialist what socialism is.

The Democratic Socialists of America is a national activist organization of almost 100,000 members. It is the largest socialist organization in America in a century, organized in over 350 autonomous community-based chapters in all states, including local chapters in four Montana communities: Billings, Bozeman, Helena, and Missoula.

DSA believes that both society and the economy should be democratically run to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few. At the root of our socialism is a profound commitment to democracy, as a means AND an end. In fact, socialism is impossible without deep democracy, extending democratic and inclusive decision-making beyond government into all spheres of public life, especially our workplaces and markets.

Most “socialist” programs in the United States are the outcome of mass movements, often led by socialists, that put pressure on a government dominated by capitalist interests, to live up to our national mission to ensure “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” for all people.

Socialists led the social movements to bring you universal voting, the 8-hour workday and the weekend, Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance and crop or flood insurance, local utility co-ops, public lands and wilderness (Bob Marshall was a socialist). Socialists believe that inherited privilege does not lead to a full and free life for most people.

Since the mid-1970s, with the ascendancy of neoliberalism in the U.S., Republicans and establishment Democrats have been working to reverse the gains noted above. They claim that publicly-financed services are bad and that private companies can do better. But private corporations can’t because vital services don’t generate profit.

On the other hand, socialists believe the role of government should be to grow the public wealth of everyone, by guaranteeing all of life’s basic necessities — such as healthy food, safe housing, quality medical care, and life-long education — to everyone. It’s not to increase the private wealth of a tiny minority of capitalists by exploiting the labor of the vast majority.

Schweitzer is right to call out how government often makes public investments, investments that capitalists would never make, that are then exploited to increase private profits. Subsidized grazing on public land is his main example. Our taxes socialize investment risks while capitalists privatize the returns. It is profitable for capitalists to pressure government to socialize risk for corporate benefit. Capitalism not only exploits workers: it also corrupts the very practice of democracy.

DSA has grown in part because of the Bernie Sanders campaigns — the first presidential candidate in 100 years to mount a serious campaign as a socialist. He’s still the most popular politician in America. More importantly, more and more Americans understand that the system isn’t working for us. The problems we face, e.g., poverty, inflation, mass incarceration and endless war among many others, are not bugs: They are features of capitalism.

This system that allows the creation of obscene and extreme private wealth, is the problem. Democratic socialism is the solution. In Montana, DSA chapters are organizing local independent power for the working class to change the system. We are focused on criminal justice reform, social housing, the environment, reproductive justice, labor rights, political education, and more. You can find contact information for your local DSA chapter at westernmtdsa.org/dsa-chapters.html. We invite you to get to know us.