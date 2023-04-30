We have practiced in Montana for over 50 combined years. Many factors influence our health, especially that of children: a stable family, a livable income, access to childcare, and school readiness, among others. Hence, doctors are concerned about many aspects of society when working with families.

The 2021 Climate Change and Human Health in Montana (https://montanaclimate.org/) report provided overwhelming evidence that climate change is already negatively affecting the health of Montanans, with more studies in the interim two years strengthening those connections. Even minimally increased temperatures have been associated with increased risk of preterm birth, still birth, heart attacks, and asthma flares. Additionally, air pollution — specifically particulate matter from burning fossil fuels and increased wildfires themselves in a large part due to climate change — can lead to more heart attacks, strokes, worsening lung disease, preterm births, infertility, and even increase the risk for dementia.

Air and water pollution are especially harmful to children. Evidence strongly suggests that asthma is not just worsened by, but can actually be caused by air pollution. Few people know that many cancers, thyroid problems, heart problems, and increased risk of diabetes have been associated with environmental pollution where they live and play. When pregnant women are exposed to air pollution, the fetuses are more likely to be born premature, to be born dead, or to die within the first year of life. Estimates are that about 16,000 babies a year in the U.S. are born premature because of air pollution. Preventing pollution truly is a right-to-life issue.

This does not even account for the effects of climate change, which is considered by medical experts to be the greatest modern public health threat. Almost all major medical and scientific bodies across the world consider climate change to be primarily caused by burning fossil fuels.

In speaking before Congress in August 2020, Dr. Drew Shindell from Duke University shared the following data on what it could mean for the U.S. to address climate change now. It could prevent 4.5 million premature deaths, 3.5 million hospitalizations and emergency department visits, and 300 million lost workdays. Avoided health care spending would be over $37 billion and increased labor productivity will be valued at $75 billion. Roughly 1.4 million lives in the U.S. could be saved from improved air quality during the next 20 years.

Common sense dictates that Montana lawmakers should be providing climate solutions to their constituents and neighbors that benefit public health and the state’s economy. Yet, as a direct response to Yellowstone County’s Judge Moses canceling the air quality permit for NorthWestern Energy’s methane generating station in Laurel based on the failure to consider climate change impacts of its emissions, the House of Representatives suspended their own rules to introduce HB 971.

HB 971 would make it illegal for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to consider climate change in a Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) analysis even though the purpose of MEPA is to fully disclose the environmental impacts of a proposed project.

HB 971 places corporate profits ahead of the health and lives of Montanans. Not only does it hurt the well-being of our children, it all but guarantees dramatically higher economic costs as the impacts of climate change continue to worsen. Agriculture, tourism, hunting and fishing are already suffering due to climate change.

The Legislature’s actions are stalling Montana in the 20th century. When they allow companies to freely poison our air, water and children with climate-changing pollutants, it’s time to stand up.

Contact your legislators and ask them to protect our kids and our futures by voting sensibly (vote “NO” on HB 971).