The supporters of Senate Bill 458 view codifying a definition of sex as essential to ensure appropriate treatment of all people under law. Opponents have raised objections concerning the potential adverse impact of having a definition of sex on people who identify with gender in variance with their biological sex. I would submit that adding “gender” as a category in the appropriate statutes and regulations would provide a way to accommodate both sides concerns. Adding a block on official documents (birth certificates and drivers licenses for example), in addition to the block that provides a choice of sex (currently “male” or “female”), a second block be added to address “gender.” The gender block would automatically match the sex block and could only be modified following a medical determination of gender dysphoria as requested by an individual over the age of 18, by their parents if under 18, or by court order. But the medical determination would be required to be submitted with the request for change.

Sex is determined by the individuals DNA and, as the proponents of the bill have pointed out, manifests itself in physical characteristics. Chromosome make-up of XX or XY is a fact and not subject to individual interpretation and no amount of surgery or hormone treatments will change that. Not recognizing that gender may be different from sex presents real world problems beyond the psychological impact on someone diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Certain drug reactions, interpretation of symptoms of various medical conditions, and treatment options are legitimately based on sex, not gender. An “Amber alert” which does not address the sex of the victim might well be problematic. Similarly, missing persons reports that identify a gender different from sex might be unsuccessful, particularly in the worst case scenario of identifying remains. It also provides an objective standard for schools and other authorities make reasonable decisions. It would require those (or their parents) who believe the individual’s gender is different than their sex to take action to codify it as such. Likewise, a name change based on a gender designation different from birth can be addressed through a formal name change in the courts. This is an option available now. The legal name of an individual is also an objective determination, not, as some have referred to as a “dead name.”

Treating gender differently from sex could serve as a reasonable compromise that has significant advantages to both sides. To those who feel that they have been unfairly treated by being “assigned” by to a sex different from their gender would have an option reflects their reality. Likewise, for those who feel that sex assignment is immutable, it would remain so while accommodating current reality. It also would solve the infamous “bathroom problem.” A person could only legitimately use a gender specific bathroom once their gender has been codified. Realistically, there is no chance that a transgender boy or man will stand at a urinal. Likewise, a transgender girl or women will be in a stall because that is all those bathrooms contain. This is also consistent with the way the definition currently used by DoD as “a person who is biologically male but identifies as female may identify as transgender female” and a person who is biologically female but identifies as male may identify as transgender male to implement its transgender policy.

Granted, this will not resolve the related “locker room problem.” For that we need to look to the military which is conducting that experiment in real time.