Robin Paone: Climate Conversations - Our clean energy future will be amazing

When I think about transitioning to our clean energy future, I think about other times in my life when I tried something new and amazing but it was also a little scary.

Like long ago when I first learned to drive my mom’s little ‘66 cherry-red Volkswagen bug. “If you can’t find ’em, grind ’em!” comes to mind when I think about how scary it was to learn to shift gears manually. But wow, what a wonderful life change to be able to drive myself to work at McDonalds or to the shopping mall.

I can imagine someday getting a new electric truck or an induction stove. It will be amazing but perhaps a little scary. No more familiar gas pumps. No more blue flames under the saucepan. But, from what other early adopters tell me, you’ll never want to go back. These and other clean energy innovations will improve our lives and our environment.

If you’ve been following along in our recent columns, you know we’ve got to clean up our act quickly to avoid harm to us and our environment — harm that our grandchildren won’t be able to overcome.

In our columns, we’ve tackled the science of global warming and how it is hurting our health, economy, and agriculture. We’ve also talked about some popular bipartisan solutions as seen from both conservative and liberal viewpoints. We know that clean energy — energy that does not create heat-trapping pollution — and machines that use clean energy, are essential to halting the earth’s rising temperatures and all the devastation that brings.

Lucky for us, scientists, researchers, engineers, and creative geniuses have invented viable clean energy products and processes that can be used today and save us money to boot! We can create cheap electricity without pollution.

In the marketplace you can find heat pumps, electric tractors, electric lawn mowers, electric snowmobiles, electric motorcycles, and even electric Zamboni’s, like the one at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. These products save money on fuel and maintenance. Our air will be cleaner, too. The “Electrify the Big Sky” event, co-sponsored by The Montana Electric Cooperatives Association, was recently held in Missoula and showcased many of these innovative products.

I think we’re ready to go from a crawl to a sprint on our clean-energy transition. The great news is, we can get most of the way towards wringing pollution out of our economy just by using high-performing technologies and products available today. Yes, to fully complete our transition in the future, we’ll need even more solutions that are ‘better, long-lasting, more recyclable, higher capacity, smaller footprint,’ etc. While creative geniuses continue to work on those, let’s not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Recently passed legislation provides incentives for constructing clean energy plants and discounts on products that use it. Experts say this is a very good start but doesn’t meet our goal of 50% emissions reduction by 2030. We need a nudge.

A pollution fee with cashback, paired with a carbon tariff, will provide the market signal needed to get the clean energy transition rolling faster, both here in the US and internationally. Market competition will bring down prices and spur further innovation. And, that cashback will return to the average family more than enough money to cover any increased costs during this transition.

How do we make this happen? Continue to call/write Senators Daines and Tester, Congressman Rosendale, and newly elected leaders. The wheels of government turn slowly but we citizens set the direction. Ask them to work towards a clean energy future.

It will be amazing.