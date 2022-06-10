Rocky Sehnert: Evil, Texas and beyond

It is evil to make a population live under rules developed by people living in 1788 when civilian and military guns were single shot muskets and flintlocks, with an accuracy of only 50 yards from which a skilled person could deliver three rounds per minute and had to stop shooting to reload the gun manually. It is evil when people especially “leaders” and politicians feel so politically obligated, so morally bound in worshipful homage to a piece of paper written 234 years ago, that a screed which has allowed laws and policies which promote the maximum proliferation of guns into a society is more important than the lives of its children. A government based on that view is not one I feel any duty to give much allegiance to. Very little of my “consent” remains.

It is evil when profits from gun sales outweigh the common good, the promise of “domestic tranquility,” common decency, and respect for human life. It is evil when there are organizations like the NRA that hold a perverted sense of what it means to be a part of society. Members hide their perverse obsession in deceitful arguments that gun rights are human rights, natural rights equivalent to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Gun worship is corrupting our society and making us feel like helpless fools. At the very least the Second Amendment must be repealed or severely modified to state that this right, if it is really a “right” or necessary at all, is subject to reasonable regulations like any of the other rights mentioned in the Constitution. If we cannot do that, I suggest that we are in a state of anarchy denial caused by the intransigent gridlock caused by conservative devotion to a stiff, outdated, irrelevant, decrepit bit of stilted prose that is not serving use well. If the Constitution is not “living,” then it is dead and no longer relevant. I for one am not into ancestor worship.