If you live in a single-family zoning district (SFZD) in Montana’s cities and towns, your future quality-of-life and investment are threatened by Senate Bill 323. This bill will essentially destroy SFZDs in all cities. Large cities will have to accept 2-, 3-, and 4-plex developments on any lot in an existing SFZD. SFZDs in smaller cities and towns will have to accept only 2- or 3-unit buildings.

In part, the text of SB 323 reads: “In a city with a population of at least 50,000 residents, DUPLEX, TRIPLEX, OR FOURPLEX HOUSING MUST BE ALLOWED AS A PERMITTED USE ON A LOT WHERE A SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENCE IS A PERMITTED USE, AND zoning regulations that apply to the development or use of duplex, triplex, and fourplex housing may not be more restrictive than zoning regulations that are applicable to single-family residences.”

SB 323 and others are the Legislature’s means of implementing the governor’s housing task force report. The report findings contend that if more people are crammed into cities and towns with SFZD lots already served by streets, water, and sewer (without annexing any more land) all affordable housing issues will magically disappear.

This scheme also advances the notion that all undeveloped land near cities must be preserved as ag land or open space. It seems we may need to feed ourselves from these lands to survive and that we need the limited public benefits of private-land open space in a state where we can get free open space from government lands which we can use pretty much at will right now. Both are arguably indefensible concepts.

As a city planner, for as long as I can remember, SFZDs have been the gold standard for residential land use – for many – the essential feature for realization of the American dream. Now, suddenly, people who have invested in this kind of development and its amenities are being treated as expendable social pariahs unworthy of consideration of their interests by government. Apparently, it is now acceptable policy to seek remedy of social problems by condemning some people’s formerly desirable and sought-after living choices to make way for imported visions of good living straight from the teeming neighborhoods of crowded coastal cities.

The governor’s task force was commanded to focus on “market-based” solutions. But if incorporating market values means advancing a plan to meet the preferences of consumers of a particular good or service, then the task force failed badly. Detached, single-family dwellings are still the preferred choice of most residential property owners and buyers in Montana. The market the task force was serving must have been the developers, investors, builders, and realtors who will benefit most from these legislative schemes.

Together with the proposed complete overhaul of the present land use planning statutes called the Montana Land Use Planning Act (MLUPA) aka SB 382, if both bills are adopted, you will not recognize Montana’s cities and towns in ten years. The MLUPA reads like porn for profiteers and developers salivating over the transformation of all city and county planning offices from agencies established to protect the public health, safety, and general welfare from the ravages of out-of-control profit-making and rent-seeking, into government-provided industry service centers for the development mob. This is public planning repurposed to facilitate the destruction of SFZDs wherever they are found.

These schemes are supported by both Republican and Democratic legislators, undoubtedly for different reasons. Contact yours today to see where they stand.