Rocky Sehnert: Vote no on bond and levy

Missoula City Council President Gwen Jones let the cat out of the bag in her column endorsing passage of the county levy for the city's Crisis Intervention project. She made it clear that the incomes and property of rural Missoula county residents are just a never-empty piggy bank for the City Council backed by the county commission to tap for provision of urban amenities and solutions to urban problems.

The last open space bond – illegally placed on the ballot by the Missoula County Commission, the huge playground park at Fort Missoula — which a county-conducted survey showed few people wanted, and now the bond for the third ice rink and livestock barn at the fairgrounds – placed on the ballot after the county commission promised that no bonds would be used in redevelopment of the fairgrounds, are all examples of the looting of rural resident pocket books for the benefit of city and urban area residents. This has to stop.

In the future I recommend that the city and county form a Missoula Urban Area Special Improvement District (MAUSID). When the urban part of the county wants benefits and amenities that serve mainly Missoula urban area residents, they can pay for it. The MAUSID would be the same area as the area inside the Missoula Urban Area Growth Policy Map. Just leave us rural people out of it.

If your present city/county budgets need to be adjusted to reflect new priorities for public action, use the money you already have. Cancel some programs and start others, but do not keep heaping more and more levies and taxes on us then complain about the lack of affordable rents and home prices.

To kick off a new vision for democratic fiscal fairness in Missoula county please vote no on both the Fairground bond and the levy.