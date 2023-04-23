The “egg”, in the form of lower taxes, that Lake County Senator and grocery-store owner Greg Hertz proudly touts in his Easter column (Missoulian, April 9), unfortunately puts egg on our faces. Lower taxes come with real costs, including reduced access to high-quality public education with well-trained and well-paid teachers, higher tuition and higher student debt than in other leading countries, insufficient affordable child care and early childhood education, and unmet healthcare needs.

Low taxes come with unjust incarcerations, in already overcrowded jail facilities, continue due to a shortage of tax dollars to alleviate excessive public defender caseloads and address mental health needs. The U.S. incarceration rate, at 664 per 100,000 in 2021 was more than five times higher than other NATO countries (104 in Canada, 69 in Germany, and 53 in Finland; Montana’s 709 is above the national average).

It is not a sign of prosperity or greatness that those with higher incomes and wealth can afford the private schools, higher tuition, access to costly health care, and can pay lawyers what’s needed to stay out of jail (for example, former President Trump’s Political Action Committee spent roughly $10 million on Trump’s legal fees in 2022). Quality public education, access to quality health care, and a well-functioning justice system are central to “Making America Great Again”.

What a shame that Sen. Hertz and his “small government” colleagues are so absorbed with lower taxes for those who can purchase what they need — including politicians who may do their bidding. In Senator Hertz’s words, “the more you make the more you will save” but the high cost of low taxes is irrefutable. Quality public education, access to excellent healthcare and a well-functioning justice system all require adequate funding. That’s what taxes can do — or not do if you like egg on your face.

Income and wealth distribution have become much more concentrated in the U.S. since the 1980s — one result of the “lower taxes” movement of the GOP. Student debt has grown along with gun deaths. As we continue to pursue lower taxes, U.S. life expectancy falls relative to our competitors. In 2019, U.S. life expectancy was 77.3 years with 50 countries having higher life expectancy — e.g., 84.6 in Japan, 83.2 in Australia, 81.8 in Canada and 78.1 in China.

Germany was the center of research excellence in the 19 century; the U.S. took the lead in the 20th century, will it be China in the 21st century? Will the U.S. retain an adequately strong public system providing education, health, and justice for all, complementing our outstanding private institutions? Lower taxes won’t achieve this goal.

As David Brooks noted in his April 14 NYT column, the most successful political party may be one that is “conservative on business matters and more liberal-leaning on things like education, immigration, and work force development”. Will we do what’s necessary for the quality education and health care, reduced gun deaths, justice for all, and sound infrastructure? Only then will America maintain its status as a great nation.