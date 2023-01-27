Roger S. Smith: Support law enforcement – including the IRS

I am of the Joe Friday and “Dragnet” era: “Just the facts, Ma’am, just the facts.” Facts mattered. It appears less so now, as evident in Cary Smith’s guest column (Missoulian, Jan. 22) “Taxpayers say no to an IRS expansion.” The former state senator says proposed increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will “increase the IRS sixfold” with an additional 87,000 agents. In 2022 IRS employees totaled 93,654. Cary Smith seeks to stoke fear of IRS intrusion into our lives. His mention of Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive and advocate of a wealth tax, has the same objective.

It is true that tax enforcement and a healthy society require some intrusion into our private lives. Speed limits also intrude. Bank robbers have reason for concern about effective police forces. Tax evaders, stealing from fellow citizens who either must pay higher taxes or lose public services, may fear enhanced tax law enforcement by IRS officers. Neither the police nor the IRS make the laws. Their job, among others, is enforcement.

Healthy democracies and economies with adequate public services require a tax system that is fair and firmly enforced — two complex tasks. Poor enforcement means unfair taxes which in turn results in less support for government activity. Individuals may desire smaller government, but that should not be realized through poorly enforced taxes.

The following facts provided by two nonpartisan entities — the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Tax Foundation — relate to the proposal to strengthen our Internal Revenue Service:

1. The proposed $80 billion increase to IRS funding is to be spread over 10 years. This increases the IRS budget by 52%, not sixfold. Of the $80 billion, $46 billion is to increase tax enforcement with additional billions to modernize business systems, and enhance taxpayer services.

2. Annual taxes not paid are estimated by CBO to be 16% of total taxes due. In 2021 this would be $650 billion in unpaid taxes. (Extrapolate for 10 years and you have trillions in lost revenues — much more than $80 billion is needed, but let’s make a start.)

3. IRS examination of individual returns fell by 47% and corporate returns by 37% from 2010 to 2019. Between 2010 and 2018, a budget reduction of 20% (in inflation adjusted terms) resulted in an overall fall of 30% in enforcement activities.

4. In July of 2020 the CBO estimated that an increase of $40 billion to the IRS budget would raise revenues by $103 billion, a yield of $2.5 for each $1 spent. The result is more revenue, greater fairness, and annual deficits reduced by tens of billions of dollars.

5. Effective enforcement is likely to further enhance voluntary compliance.

Public officials, past and present, should lead, not mislead. Present facts, and let an informed public make decisions. “Just the facts, Ma’am.”

Yes, there is a need for limits on government intrusion into our lives. More resources for the IRS mean more audits. Improved IRS business systems would reduce the likelihood of unwarranted audits, but it could still occur, adding stress to my 80-year-old heart. This is a cost of a fairer tax system, a cost I am willing to pay.

I am well aware of challenges faced by the IRS in enforcing tax provisions that benefit some, but not others, and an economy that flourishes outside of the tax net. I agree with former state senator Cary Smith that we need tax reforms. In the meantime let’s enforce the laws we have. If you support democracy, support tax law enforcement along with the enforcement of other laws. If you disagree with the law, work to change it. Don’t put yourself above the law. Does former State Senator Cary Smith agree? You decide.