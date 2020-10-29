Romano for a brighter future

As a mother of four, public school teacher and award-winning educator, I know how decisions made at the federal and state level impact our children in their classrooms, and I understand what it takes to ensure all students are prepared for the 21st century jobs that will build Montana’s economy.

As your next superintendent of public instruction, I will stand up for working families and invest in our economy by implementing a public preschool option for our youngest learners. We know that when children attend preschool, they are more likely to enter kindergarten ready to learn, graduate high school, and earn more money over their lifetime. Montana is one of the last states in the nation to give families this option — let’s invest in our economy by investing in our children.

We must also immediately get to work tackling Montana’s teacher recruitment and retention crisis. Over the past four years, this challenge has reached critical levels, and our rural communities can’t wait another four years for action. Unlike my opponent, I won’t stand on the sidelines when bipartisan solutions come before the legislature. On Day One, I will draw from my experience as a teacher mentor to bring solutions forward and advocate for plans to improve this crisis.