Ron Scholl: A life and death battle

The future of climate change in Montana? Heat, drought, fire and smoke, with a teetering toward vegetation upheaval.

The summer of 2022 broke many heat records in Missoula, as it did worldwide. Previously, 2007 produced a record 54 days with temperatures above 90 degrees, the same year Missoula set a record with 11 days of 100 degrees and above, with an all-time high of 107 degrees. Missoula experienced 52 days above 90 degrees in 2022, with 10 days above 100, including a high of 104. Eight July-August days set record highs, with three more tying records. While July 2007 remains the hottest Missoula month, 2022 set an all-time hottest August. We had our third-warmest summer, despite a mostly cool June, and stayed well above average till mid-October.

Missoula also shows signs of the 23-year mega-drought strangling much of the Western United States. Averaging 15 inches of precipitation a year, Missoula fell three inches short in 2021, and over three inches short again in 2022, totaling over six inches below average the past two years, about 80% of normal.

Fortunately, unlike many other parts of the world, our scorching summer was mitigated by dry air and cool nights, which helps tremendously to bear the heat and recover daily. In other parts of the globe with high humidity and warmer nights, many people simply die from the oppressive stress.

Despite long-term drought, extreme weather events have become increasingly more common, like last spring’s Yellowstone flooding, or the string of atmospheric river storms recently deluging California. Such calamities spared Missoula. We’ve also avoided a surface drinking water shortage, as we rely on our — so far — robust aquifer to keep us alive. Many parts of the world suffer from increasing aridity and extreme weather events.

Last year, while other Westerners yet again faced raging fire and smoke, Missoula was relatively blessed. But our forests will increasingly burn in the decades to come. Regeneration will become harder, resulting in conversion to grasslands and even desert.

Notably, the globe has experienced three straight La Niña years, which used to be cooler than the 20th-century average – but no more. Soon, we will revert to an El Niño pattern, and we will discover just how hot we can get in the 2020s. The Montana Climate Assessment projects Montana average temperatures to rise 3 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit by mid-century. The effects will be life-changing for all.

Globally, each decade since the 1970’s has trended warmer. Through 2022, the last nine years are the hottest in modern record. Atmospheric CO2 has risen 100 ppm in the last 60 years to 420 ppm, while CO2 emissions have almost quadrupled. With the relentless trend of increasing greenhouse gas emissions and CO2 levels, there is no end in sight to warming. The summer of 2022 in Missoula will quite likely become the norm in a decade or two, with much hotter summers yet to come.

Of course, Montana is not an island, so our future will also reflect all the social, political and economic upheavals from climate change that will impact us from around the world.

A life and death battle is being waged right now, between ignorance and knowledge, willful misinformation and science-based facts, and between short-term greed and concern for future generations. Human-caused climate change won’t literally be the end of the world, but it will destroy the relatively stable paradise on Earth humans have enjoyed since the end of the last Ice Age, and usher in a long-lasting Age of Climate Chaos.

Paradise squandered.