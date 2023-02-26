As disturbing news of the toxic release of vinyl chloride and other chemicals continues to evolve from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, the catastrophe evokes the 1996 Alberton, derailment spill. In Alberton, 65 tons of liquid chlorine converted into a gas that spread over a large area, causing mass evacuations and hundreds of acute injuries. As the gas reacted with the air, it converted to hydrogen chloride/hydrochloric acid (HCl) and hypochlorous acid (HOCl). The escaping chlorine also injected into a major leak from an adjacent tank of caustic liquid, forming chlorinated organic compounds.

Alberton offered many lessons, some publicized, some never documented, which can benefit anyone exposed to dangerous chemicals.

If you smell the chemical release directly, or in association with the environment or home you return to, you have been exposed. Exposures and health effects will spread across a spectrum, depending on the dose you receive (which depends on concentration and time of exposure, as well as your physical activity during evacuation), your health, and your medical history. Everyone can be affected differently.

First and foremost, eliminate the exposure. Next, decontaminate, including your home. Otherwise, you continue to be exposed.

Demand all documentation about the spill, response, and monitoring from local, state, and federal agencies. If they aren’t already happening, demand evacuee meetings with response officials in a safe place. Ask questions and expect open answers.

Establish a baseline medical history with your doctors. If you end up with long-term health problems, this baseline can establish any connection with the exposure, which will help you with treatment, claims, or litigation. Do NOT be pressured to settle claims early. In the Alberton release, 18 months after the spill one-third of study participants reported significant concern over chronic illness. Alberton studies sponsored by ATSDR established chronic skin and eye problems, and respiratory illness.

But most importantly, this federal agency failed to study the prevalence of chronic chemical sensitivity. In fact, a significant number of people complained of chronic sensitivity even five years after the spill. Chemical sensitivity symptoms include respiratory (such as reactive airways disease), eye, and sinus problems, as well as fatigue, migraines, and many others, which manifest themselves when the person is triggered by a new ‘common’ exposure to a multitude of everyday chemicals, such as soaps, pesticides, gasoline fumes, etc. These symptoms can be chronic, debilitating, and life-changing – physically, emotionally, and financially.

Initially, spill victims are traumatized and vulnerable. Many people simply wish to go home and return to life as it was. But this is not the time to make uninformed decisions. Consult one another. Form a citizens group and have discussions. Don’t be stigmatized into thinking you shouldn’t consult a lawyer. Above all, track your health and don’t quickly settle a claim only to find out later that you may have a chronic health issue.

Unfortunately, many Ohio spill victims, just as in Alberton, have likely begun a long journey to find answers to chronic health problems while seeking justice for themselves and their families.