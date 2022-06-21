Ron Scholl: Trail maintenance is key

The recent rains in Missoula, while nothing like the record torrents creating havoc elsewhere in Montana, have caused significant erosion on Mount Sentinel’s Pengelly trail. Occasional heavy spring rains are actually common and predictable, and the damage largely preventable. Unfortunately, the lack of maintenance by Missoula Parks and Recreation on this city-owned land has also been predictable during the twenty years since the public acquired this wonderful mountain prairieland from a private owner, purchased with a taxpayer-funded Open Space Bond.

The recent erosion resulted from scouring, moving and dumping of sediment. Left behind are trenches or exposed rock. The rock, having lost its soil anchor, will further loosen and create more erosion. This is occurring even on the flattest parts of the trail, which is generally steep.

Water diversion cuts need to be done EVERY year, not every two or three or ‘whenever’ years. The current diversion cuts are mostly full of sediment and worthless. They need to be done after the winter snow melt but BEFORE the predictable occasional heavy rains typical of May or June. Not in the summer.

Formed during a few hard rains several years ago, old trenches on this trail up to twelve inches deep have barely begun to recover, having received no remediation work by the city. Such ‘trails’ become sacrifice zones. As a result, new side trails are started, one reason for the proliferation of trail braiding on Sentinel. Incidentally, the city finally put up some signage asking users not to start new side trails—in some areas they are six paths wide. This limited signage began in 2020—twenty years late, and long after the proliferation of damage.

Why are we putting money into Open Space purchases if we can’t budget some of it for proper management of those beautiful lands? I will have a hard time supporting the next Open Space Bond if the city can’t properly steward the precious land we already have. Open Space activist Dave Pengelly would undoubtedly be appalled at the disgraceful condition of his namesake trail.

RL Scholl has an MS in the University of Montana’s Environmental Studies Program, and is the author of "Alberton, Montana: Anatomy of a Toxic Train Wreck.”

