Rosendale, failed insurance commissioner, for Congress?

Second, Rosendale has acted like chief lobbyist for predator insurance companies that victimize Montana’s Christian community congregations by persuading them to adopt the insurers’ so-called “sharing ministries” self-funded health plans. The business model for those insurers is to hide behind the church and claim the plan they market is not “insurance” and can’t be regulated, which frees them to victimize the congregation. Marketing fraud causes members to believe they are contributing directly to their fellow parishioners’ medical bills, when in truth the insurers with their so called “sharing ministry” keep as much as 75% of the premium dollars. The insurers’ phony plans are not comprehensive and are worthless for dealing with today’s medical expenses but highly lucrative for insurers.

Montana is home to a million people who need safe, affordable, health insurance. But Rosendale is the Insurance Commissioner for the insurance companies no matter how bad, and he’s had no plan for insuring Montanans’ health other than to do all he can to destroy the ACA. He has opposed mandated protections for those with preexisting conditions like asthma and COVID-19.