Rosendale, failed insurance commissioner, for Congress?

As Montana’s state Insurance Commissioner, Matt Rosendale’s responsibility has been to regulate the insurance industry for the good of Montanans by protecting us from fraudulent, unconscionable and oppressive insurance company practices that hurt families and businesses. Instead, he promoted turning the worst scum insurance companies loose on the unsuspecting Montana public.
Consider two major examples: First, Matt Rosendale has been the captain of the cheerleading squad supporting insurance companies peddling “short-term” health insurance plans that are a grave danger to insurance consumers. While the ACA requires plans to provide comprehensive health coverage with no preexisting conditions exclusions and spend 80% of premium dollars in payment of medical bills, the short-term insurers often keep 50% of premiums for themselves, don’t cover preexisting conditions, and have exceptionally limited coverage that leaves out prescription drugs, maternity expense and substance abuse treatment. The plans engage in fraudulent marketing, minimal payment of claims — often after delay and months of red tape — and maximized profit for the insurers who tend to be the worst in the industry.
The ACA-compliant plans strictly limit the portion of the bills the insured must pay and have no limit on annual and lifetime benefits. In contrast, the short-term plans require way more out-of-pocket from the insured and cap benefits no matter how catastrophic the medical expenses. Short-term plans mean significant premiums, skimpy benefits, and highly lucrative profits for the insurer. Instead of protecting us from the purveyors of short-term plans, Rosendale supports this industry that best resembles predatory payday lenders, while Montanans struggle to survive physically and financially during the pandemic.
Second, Rosendale has acted like chief lobbyist for predator insurance companies that victimize Montana’s Christian community congregations by persuading them to adopt the insurers’ so-called “sharing ministries” self-funded health plans. The business model for those insurers is to hide behind the church and claim the plan they market is not “insurance” and can’t be regulated, which frees them to victimize the congregation. Marketing fraud causes members to believe they are contributing directly to their fellow parishioners’ medical bills, when in truth the insurers with their so called “sharing ministry” keep as much as 75% of the premium dollars. The insurers’ phony plans are not comprehensive and are worthless for dealing with today’s medical expenses but highly lucrative for insurers.
Montana is home to a million people who need safe, affordable, health insurance. But Rosendale is the Insurance Commissioner for the insurance companies no matter how bad, and he’s had no plan for insuring Montanans’ health other than to do all he can to destroy the ACA. He has opposed mandated protections for those with preexisting conditions like asthma and COVID-19.
Kathleen Williams’ position is that Montanans deserve access to quality, affordable health care. As a legislator, she passed legislation to stop insurers from denying routine care to cancer patients and worked to eliminate surprise medical bills and address discrimination in our insurance laws. She aims to give Americans 55 and older the option to buy into Medicare. And, she will protect coverage for preexisting conditions and the right of young people to stay on parents’ coverage until 26. She will address the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, protect Medicare and Medicaid from cuts, and improve service to rural communities.
Montana needs a representative in Congress who protects the health care interests of its people. Kathleen Williams has walked that walk in the Legislature and in her campaign and will be an asset to the health and security of Montanans and the nation.
Greg Munro is a retired lawyer, law professor and expert in insurance law and regulation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!