Rosendale is a champion for Montana veterans

Montana is home to one of the largest populations of veterans per capita of any state. With just one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it is critical that we elect someone who will be a strong advocate for our veteran community as well as our active-duty service members. Matt Rosendale is the son and brother of United States Marines. He understands the sacrifice our veterans and their families have made for our country, and he has a strong record of fighting for our veterans and service members. He is the candidate I trust to represent us in the United States Congress.

Matt Rosendale is committed to working to ensure our veterans get the healthcare they deserve and were promised. I’ve seen fellow veterans all too often have to wade through layers of unnecessary bureaucracy, be forced to wait many months, and get shipped all over the country just so they can get basic healthcare services. Rosendale will change that. On the campaign trail, Rosendale declared that “the veteran community has been slighted for far too long, and I promise you that when I arrive in Washington, D.C., we are going to change that. You made promises to this country, and it’s about time the country kept their promises to you.” Rosendale’s extensive experience and record of expanding access to high quality, affordable health care while simultaneously reducing costs as state auditor will be a tremendous asset in the fight to ensure Montana veterans receive the care they've earned.