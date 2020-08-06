Rosendale’s plan will get Montana’s economy back on track

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s no question that we’re facing unprecedented challenges in today’s economy. From job losses and disruptions in education, to deferred payments, business closures and even bankruptcies, it’s clear we have a lagging economy that is stumbling along in uncertainty. On that much, I think most all of us can agree. But where we seem to disagree is in identifying the steps needed to set a new course and get us back on the pathway to economic recovery and growth.

As a lifelong Montanan with a business career spanning over 35 years in the Treasure State, I must admit that I often see the health and welfare of our local business community as a good barometer of the opportunities available to our citizens. If we are to achieve growth in our economy and stimulate tax revenues to fuel our schools and public services, then we must rely on a vibrant business community that promotes more jobs, better wages, and the spirit of entrepreneurship. This result doesn’t happen by chance — it only happens with leadership.