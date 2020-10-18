Running the COVID marathon together

When we sheltered in place during the stay-at-home order, we howled at 8 p.m. in solidarity with and appreciation for workers on the front line of the pandemic. Now, as the virus is spiking in our community, we need solidarity and a unified front line more than ever. We need that 8 p.m. howl to serve as a reminder that we’re all in this — and we’ll get through this — together.

Grant Kier is the president and CEO of Missoula Economic Partnership. Barb Neilan is the executive director of Destination Missoula. Susan Hay Patrick is the CEO of United Way of Missoula County.

With funding from Missoula County, these three organizations have spearheaded Safer Missoula, a public safety campaign encouraging the community to take simple measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.