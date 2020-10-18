Running the COVID marathon together

Six months ago, many of us hunkered down in our homes as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in national hot spots as close as Seattle. While there was a lot we didn’t know about the virus, one thing was very clear — we were in this together. We sought to keep ourselves and each other safe, to give our hospitals time to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, and to give experts time to determine if and how we could safely resume many of our essential and favorite activities. Perhaps no greater symbol of our shared commitment to our community was the 8 p.m. howl, when Missoulians stepped outside to howl and cheer in solidarity with workers on the front line of the pandemic.
Today, we are our nation’s hot spot. Montana’s rate of spread is among the highest in the country. Our hospitals’ staffs are stretched to capacity. Schools, businesses and other institutions must rethink operating strategies. COVID-19 is surging at a time when we’re all, to put it quite simply, exhausted. We’re exhausted from juggling full-time jobs with full-time homeschooling and parenting, or we’re exhausted from worrying about paying next month’s rent or mortgage without a steady income. We’re exhausted from the effort it takes to add extra precautions to our routines, like wearing masks or remembering to keep distance from others in public spaces. We’re exhausted from feeling isolated, and we stay exhausted because we can’t recharge by spending time with loved ones.
But COVID-19 doesn’t care. In fact, nothing suits this virus better than fatigue and frustration. It wants us exhausted, irritable and ready to let our guards down — and right now, we’re seeing cases spike because the virus is getting what it wants.
Fortunately, we have a road map to reverse the current trend because we’ve done it before. The actions each of us took in the early days of the virus and early in the summer — wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance from others, limiting time spent in groups, keeping social circles small, washing hands frequently — are still our best defense against the spread of the virus. For those who want to take an active role in the fight against COVID-19 and are in search of meaningful employment, check the Health Department website for current job opportunities to support our community’s response.
This pandemic has disrupted our lives, from employment to education, from daily routines to community events that bring people together. The Missoula Marathon, canceled this year due to COVID, is one such event that pulls people from all corners of our community together to cheer on friends, family and neighbors as they push their limits to cross the finish line. Right now, COVID-19 is our community marathon, and we’re all running it together. We’ve still got miles ahead to go, so let’s recognize that we’re all pushing our limits and cheer each other on as we do so together.
When we sheltered in place during the stay-at-home order, we howled at 8 p.m. in solidarity with and appreciation for workers on the front line of the pandemic. Now, as the virus is spiking in our community, we need solidarity and a unified front line more than ever. We need that 8 p.m. howl to serve as a reminder that we’re all in this — and we’ll get through this — together.
Grant Kier is the president and CEO of Missoula Economic Partnership. Barb Neilan is the executive director of Destination Missoula. Susan Hay Patrick is the CEO of United Way of Missoula County.
With funding from Missoula County, these three organizations have spearheaded Safer Missoula, a public safety campaign encouraging the community to take simple measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
