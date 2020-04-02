Rural broadband and Medicaid Expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, families across Montana are counting on our elected officials to act in the best interest of our state. While all communities are threatened by the spread of this virus, folks living in rural Montana will face significant additional challenges.

In an effort to contain COVID-19, schools and universities are closed across the state, forcing students at all levels to transition their studies to online learning. Undoubtedly, this disruption will impact all students, but students in rural Montana will be significantly disadvantaged because many still lack access to the high-speed broadband required for any type of online streaming or video conferencing.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte voted against a grant that is now providing rural broadband access for communities in southwest Montana. And while it’s great to see him embracing telemedicine as a tool to expand health-care services across rural areas, he should realize that Montanans without internet access can’t access the telemedicine that he’s touting!