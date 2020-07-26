Russian bounties require strong response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the news broke that the Russian government, through its military intelligence agency, the GRU, paid bounties to Taliban fighters for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan, it wasn’t just another headline for many Montanans — it was personal. That’s because Montanans have among the highest rate of military service and veterans in the nation. For those of us who were close friends or family with troops killed by Taliban fighters, our response is visceral. We’re angry. We demand action — not words — from our government in response.

As Michael McFaul, a former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, born and raised in Montana, recently wrote: “ While deeply disturbing, this effort by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not surprising: It follows a clear pattern of ignoring international norms, rules and laws — and daring the United States to do anything about it.” Since 2017, multiple reliable sources, including the U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan, have reported that Russia has been supporting the Taliban. The bounties reflect further escalation of Moscow’s aggression, in line with its efforts to undermine democracies worldwide, from attacks on elections to blatant territorial grabs in Ukraine.

The United States cannot not sit idle in the face of such aggression. Indeed, a strong and coordinated response is long overdue.